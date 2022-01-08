“It was nice knowing you”: Shroud tips Mizkif to be next in line after Pokimane’s Twitch ban

After Pokimane's Twitch ban earlier today, Shroud revealed that he believes popular streamer Mizkif will be the next one to go. However, unlike Pokimane, he claims that Mizkif will definitely get a permanent ban.

He took his time to bid adieu to Mizkif, saying that he would see him around, hopefully as a camera man. On bnans' stream, he humorously said:

"Mizkif, it was nice knowing you man. I'll see you... somewhere, being a camera man or something."

Shroud jokes about Mizkif being the next one to receive Twitch's ban hammer after Pokimane

During a recent livestream with bnans, Shroud was discussing Pokimane's Twitch ban when bnans brought up the topic of Mizkif. Shroud confidently stated that Mizkif would most likely be the next streamer to receive a ban from the Amazon-owned platform.

"Mizkif, oh Mizkif's gone. He's gone. I think Mizkif is gonna eat a perma."

Shroud even provided an alternative career plan for Mizkif, saying that he was sure he would see Mizkif being a camera man somewhere due to the streamer's prior experience in that field.

Fans also joined in on the joke, chiming in with their two cents on the issue.

Shroud and Mizkif have always been known to share a very playful relationship where they keep making fun of each other. Late in 2021, rumors arose about Shroud buying Mizkif's organization, One True King. Both the streamers maintained that the fact was true, and Shroud even went to the extent of saying that he got a very good deal, since the OTK members were practically giving the organization away.

Pokimane received a Twitch ban for streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender

In the early hours of January 8, 2022, Twitch giant Pokimane received a DMCA ban from Twitch for streaming a watch party for Avatar: The Last Airbender. Streaming of the show was not approved by copyright shareholders, which naturally led to the streamer being banned from the purple platform.

Twitch has quite the record for handing out copyright strikes to its streamers, with even the extremely popular xQc being a frequent recipient of this ban. However, these bans are never permanent, and it is only a matter of time before Pokimane can hop back on to her Twitch channel and interact with her fans.

