"We cleared it up": Disguised Toast shows Twitch chat his conversation with Rich Campbell after latter 'roasted' him

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang has cleared the air after news blew up of Rich "RichWCampbell" Campbell 'roasting' the content creator after a recent statement he made.

During Wang's infamous livestream, where he revealed that his DMCA strike may have been orchestrated, he passively mentioned Campbell by referring to him as "some dude," which the latter seemingly did not appreciate.

Wang later reached out to Campbell and revealed the texts that they had shared, to his stream.

"We cleared it up over DMs already.. so."

Disguised Toast reaches out to Rich Campbell, clears the air over livestream comments

During his latest stream, Wang reacted to a clip of Rich Campbell seemingly flabbergasted at a passive mention of him as "some dude."

As his chat poured in with negative reactions to Campbell's attitude, Wang clearly clarified that there was no situation to react to in the first place. He started off by explaining why he didn't mention Campbell by name in the original context: and spoke about how the air had been cleared in the DMs:

"Not all of them like having their name said, so that's the reason why I didn't say his name out loud when I was listing people who watch TV."

"I know people on social media like to farm drama, but.. I think everyone typing essays care more about it than me or him. It's just a funny little roasting session."

He followed up with another statement, emphasizing that his words were not meant to flame anyone:

"But yeah, I didn't say his name out loud because I know who Rich Campbell is, I met him before. He was chill back then- I mean, I'm sure he's chill now."

"I think he was probably just offended that I "who'd" him, but wasn't meant to "who" him, it was more meant as- well, I don't want to go snitching, listing names and being, like, 'Well this guy was watching Lord of the Rings, why isn't he getting in trouble?' because that's a little childish right? So.."

Later in the stream, Disguised Toast revealed the messages that he and Rich Campbell had sent to one another and showed that their drama had been squashed.

Screenshot via Twitch/DisguisedToast

Fans react to Disguised Toast and Rich Campbell making up

After Disguised Toast clarified his situation with Rich Campbell, fans reacted to the end of their supposed beef on Twitch streams.

Mostly, it seems like people were making fun of those who had attempted to make the streamers' interaction into a bigger deal than what it actually was.

Some felt that Campbell was genuinely upset and should have admitted the same. However, the only person who can verify that is Campbell himself.

