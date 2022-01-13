"Oh God, no": DisguisedToast talks about streaming meta spiraling after Mizkif, Pokimane and others joined in

Jeremy "DisguisedToast" Wang has shared his opinions on the streaming meta after returning from his Twitch ban.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, DisguisedToast talked about being banned from the platform after he streamed multiple episodes of different animes. He noted how he did not face any issues until other popular streamers jumped onboard and started using the meta. He also pointed out how a streamer watched Lord of the Rings on Twitch. He said:

"But when Mizkif jumped on and Poki jumped on and Myth started watching Yu-Gi-Oh and some dude streamed Lord of the Rings, I'm like - Oh God no!

DisguisedToast blames Pokimane, Mizkif and others for Twitch shutting down streamers livestreaming licensed content

DisguisedToast returned to streaming on Twitch after serving his suspension from the platform. He was just one of the many popular creators who got banned by the purple platform for watching copyrighted media while livestreaming. He was banned just a few days after his streamer friend Imane "Pokimane" Anys was banned for watching Avatar: The Last Airbender.

DisguisedToast was one of the first creators to jump on the meta of watching copyrighted content on Twicth. He streamed multiple animes and watched them along with his viewers. He told his viewers how he was able to do that without issues when not many creators on Twitch were doing it.

Other creators like Pokimane and Matthew "Mizkif" Misrendino following suit meant that there were more eyeballs on the matter, which eventually led to the former being called out for it and getting suspended. That's exactly what happened as Twitch started cracking down on streamers breaking DMCA guidelines.

DisguisedToast touched on how he was able to control the narrative around the meta when he was the only one watching animes on stream. He explained his thoughts to his viewers:

"When it was just me watching anime, like I can kinda control the narrative.

He added to his statements by talking about treading the fine line. He talked about knowing what those boundaries are and how he tries to stay within them. He said:

"If I feel like I go too far, I go too far. I can kinda pull back. When I feel like I'm not going too far enough, I can push.

A clip of the streamer talking about the saga hit the LivestreamFail subreddit. Redditors had a field day making fun of streamer "Rich Campbell" who Toast referred to as "some dude watching Lord of the Rings."

The entire incident around streamers getting banned after watching licensed content has stirred a debate in the community around fair use. Some are even concerned about a YouTube "Adpocalypse" type situation arising on Twitch.

