Rich Campbell instantly regrets shaving off his mustache during Twitch stream

During a recent live stream, Twitch star Rich Campbell decided to shave his mustache but immediately regretted his decision.

Campbell has 418k followers on Twitch and is one of the co-founders of the One True King organization. He recently collaborated for a stream alongside Emily “Emiru,” CrazySlick, and Rebecca “JustaMinx.”

Rich Campbell got convinced of shaving off his mustache. However, the Twitch streamer went on an emotional rant the moment he shaved it off.

Rich Campbell @RichWCampbell I don’t know who I am anymore I don’t know who I am anymore https://t.co/q7ux1tdB7N

Rich Campbell goes off on emotional rant when he shaves off half of his mustache

JustaMinx and Emiru were both of the opinions that Rich Campbell would look better without a mustache. Campbell had only recently collaborated for a stream with Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo and Jesus “Cyr” Cortez. During the recent stream, Campbell initially became convinced to shave off his mustache.

The streamer decided to shave it off himself but immediately seemed to regret his decision. Once Campbell had shaved off half of his mustache, he looked at himself and could not help but complain hysterically:

“I look terrible without it. Oh my god no! Ohh, what did I do?”

Other content creators in the room disagreed with Campbell and waited for the streamer to complete the process. Campbell went on to shave the entire thing. Both JustaMinx and CrazySlick claimed that the streamer looked better without the mustache.

Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit

While Campbell disagreed, the clip has since made its way to the LivestreamFail subreddit. Since being posted, many Reddit users have responded, claiming that the Twitch streamer looked better without the mustache. One particular fan claimed that he looked at least ten years younger after shaving his mustache.

The streamer later posted a tweet claiming that he did not know “who he was anymore." However, quite a few creators responded to the tweet, claiming that the streamer actually looked better.

This included both Nick Polom and Justaminx. Of course, the latter was involved in encouraging the Twitch streamer to shave off his mustache in the first place.

