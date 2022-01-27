“I’m gonna play off stream”: Sodapoppin ends League of Legends Twitch stream abruptly after slander from fans

Sodapoppin ended his stream early today after receiving constant criticism from his chat while playing League of Legends.

Thomas Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris is a variety gaming streamer who has recently been playing League of Legends on his streams, pulling in his audience and League fans. The League community is one that has had a constant presence on Twitch, consistently bringing in massive amounts of viewers.

Soda has been playing the game to bring in more viewers and to occasionally play with his girlfriend Veibae, having a good time while they play together. However, when not playing with someone else, the game can be anything but a good time. Soda was having a rough time in the game, losing a few matches on stream while playing alone.

His chat started to criticize him for his playstyle, spamming messages telling him he's doing bad or that he should be doing something else. While this isn't uncommon for streams of this game, Soda's chat is already known for their back and forth with the creator, so adding the influx of League viewers was a recipe for disaster.

Once his last match concluded, a donation from a viewer was read out loud, making fun of Sodapoppin:

"If this is the music you play while playing League, I understand why you lose."

Sodapoppin ends stream after his chat annoys him with messages of criticism

This message, plus the constant aggravating chat messages, led to Soda saying he would end his stream:

"I'm gonna play offline, f*ck this."

After he said this, he immediately ended the stream, and was able to play the game without the interruptions from his chat. Whether the donation drove him over the edge or just built up annoyance is unknown, but either way his chat was definitely the reason he left.

Reddit users shared their thoughts on the clip, with some saying that League is a game that usually gets streamers angry, even without a chat spamming messages.

Also Read Article Continues below

It seems like his chat is well-known for bringing Soda to the edge of his patience, this being the latest example. It remains to be seen if Soda's chat continues to bring him to the point of anger.

Edited by Siddharth Satish