“People don’t know how to punch”: Sodapoppin’s attempt to punch Esfand hilariously backfires 

Sodapoppin proved Esfand's point that most people don't know how to properly punch by hurting himself in a hilarious exchange.

Thomas Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris was included in Nmplol's birthday stream, in which they celebrated the occasion with Malena, Maya Higa, and Esfand. During the party, the group shared funny stories from the past, talked about Soda's new girlfriend, and baked a cake.

While mixing the cake's batter, Nmplol, Soda and Esfand were joking about how strong they were, when Esfand brought up his discoveries while working out with boxing equipment.

"Dude, I've been doing boxing workouts. It's so hard, but I realized, like, people don't know how to punch"

Sodapoppin proves Esfand's point that people don't know how to punch, hurts his hand in the process

To prove his point, Esfand asks Sodapoppin to punch him as hard as he can. The former wanted to share some pointers on how to properly land a punch.

"Punch me as hard as you can. As hard as you can."

Soda looks at Esfand with a questioning gaze, and makes sure he's not joking before preparing himself for the swing.

"Really? Ok, are you sure?"

Esfand then reassures him, but jokingly adds a caveat to the punch he's about to receive.

"Yeah, but I get to punch you as hard as I can."

Soda immediately steps back and refuses to do it, not wanting to receive a punch from someone who has been training. Esfand revealed he was jesting and would allow one free hit. Soda goes for the punch, but the moment his hand connects with Esfand, he cries out in pain.

"Agh! F**k!"

Esfand starts laughing as Sodapoppin starts running around the room, trying to expel the adrenaline from the punch. The former asks if he's alright, and mentions that he felt his wrist slip during the punch.

"His hand slipped! Are you ok? Dude, I felt your wrist buckle!"

Viewers react to Esfand and Sodapoppin's exchange

Some users on Reddit shared their reactions to Sodapoppin's failed attempt at a punch.

This hilarious instance involving Soda proved Esfand's point wonderfully, that most people don't know how to throw a proper punch and hurt themselves in the process.

Also Read Article Continues below

This left Soda with wrist pain for the rest of the stream. Suffice to say, it made for a risible moment.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul