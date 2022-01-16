“Am I an idiot?”: Nmplol left stunned after learning how to eat food properly 

Nick "Nmplol" Polom was handed a lesson in how to eat his food properly by Malena Tudi.

Recently, Nmplol was livestreamed a "Just Chatting" session for his viewers. The stream was titled "Norway Food Tasting Extravaganza! MamaTudi COOKS 4 ME," and had the content creator trying out some home-cooked Norwegian food.

During the stream, his girlfirend Malena made him realise that he was eating his food wrong and corrected him. After learning that his ways were termed wrong, he asked his chat:

"Am I an idiot?"

Nmplol's girlfriend Malena and his viewers unanimously agree that he doesn't know how to eat food

Nmplol has finally learnt how to eat his food properly, thanks to his girlfriend Malena. He undertook the task of tasting a variety of Norwegian food on one of his recent streams. He tasted a bunch of homecooked meals and rated them as per his liking.

This was when Malena realized that the American streamer wasn't eating his food in the proper manner. He was given a plate that had meatballs and some cooked vegetables to taste. He started eating them one-by-one. Malena then corrected him by saying that he was supposed to take a little of everything in a single bite so that the food tasted better.

Nmplol then reluctantly ate it as per Malena's recommendations. He soon realized that his food tasted better when he took a bite of everything together at once. He then turned to Malena and said:

"You're right. That was ten times better than it being all alone."

Malena then said to him:

"So you're telling me everytime you eat food you eat from each-That's not what you're supposed to do."

He tried defending his side by saying:

"You eat it one at a time. You eat the meatballs, then you eat the peas, then you eat the potatoes.. one at a time."

To his preferred way of eating, Malena replied:

"Have you always done that? No! You're supposed to eat it altogether."

When Malena refused to agree with his way of eating food, he turned to the viewers chat hoping that they would back him up, and asked them if he was being an idiot.

His viewers took no time in letting him know that he was indeed in the wrong, as the overwhelming response to his question was a "yes," with some even mocking him for his ways.

However, when a clip of the exchange between Nmplol and Malena hit the LivestreamFail subreddit, it split opinions, with some taking the streamer's side.

Also Read Article Continues below

While his own fans slandered him for his eating habits, some LSF users sided with the streamer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan