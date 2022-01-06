"His name? Mizkif": Nmplol summarizes OTK founder's origin story as Ice Poseidon's cameraman

During One True King (OTK) member Nick “Nmplol” Polom’s latest Twitch stream in Norway, he decided to share with his chat a brief version of Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo’s story on how he rose to his internet fame.

American streamer Nmplol’s latest stream features him and his wife Malena "Malena" Tudi traveling across Norway and livestreaming their journey along the way.

While he was sitting in their car, Nmplol decided to tell the tale of his close friend and fellow streamer Mizkif, all the while making it sound like the beginning of an old adventure novel.

“Once upon a time, there was a little boy, he was a young boy.”

He brings the chat through the very brief history of Mizkif, starting with his early admiration for streamer “Ice Poseidon." His admiration and devotion created the opportunity for Mizkif to be his favorite streamer's cameraman. It was perfect for Mizkif, but things would soon change.

“Everything was great. They decided one day to go to Horseshoe Bay, and all hell broke loose.”

Horseshoe Bay is in reference to one of Ice Poseidon’s largest controversies, in which he brought his friends and his secret girlfriend to a nice hotel. Once fans realized his secret girlfriend was his fan-hated ex-girlfriend, they were quite unhappy.

This turbulence in the community was noticed by Ice Poseidon, and to try and keep his audience, he created the narrative that she was an insane stalker that he couldn’t escape from.

This event also caused Ice Poseidon to be banned, so without someone to point the camera at, Mizkif decided to try his hand at streaming, using all the things he learned by being around his favorite streamer.

Nmplol continued his story:

“His favorite streamer got banned, and then he stole all of his tactics, and became the biggest streamer ever.”

“His name? Mizkif.”

This summary of Mizkif’s adventure not only informs his newer audience members who might not know his background but also reminds his older fans about the journey they got to see unfold before their eyes.

Nmplol’s retelling is a reminder that Mizkif wasn’t always a household name in the streaming world, he used to be just a faceless cameraman. It's now very different, everyone has heard his name, whether you watch him or not, and that's truly a testament to his skill as a streamer.

Nmplol made it sound like a horror story, and Mizkif might have something to say about it soon.

