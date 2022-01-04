"The car’s f**cked": Mizkif reveals accident during Emiru's Twitch stream caused $100k in damages to his Audi R8

In a rather sad turn of events, One True King (OTK) founder and popular Twitch streamer Mizkif revealed that his Audi R8 was wrecked while he was streaming with Emiru. The sedan reportedly obtained a whopping $100k in damages after being hit by another driver.

Mizkif had been celebrating Emiru's induction to OTK with the banner members on January 2, when the incident took place. However, the 26-year-old gave an update on his vehicle the following day, stating how it had been hit by another car in the parking lot.

Mizkif was shocked to learn about the damages to his vehicle

Mizkif was celebrating with Emiru, Asmongold Cyr, EsfandTV, and more in an arcade when the establishment announced a white Audi being involved in an accident.

Despite being terrified, Mizkif initially disbelieved that the announcement was about his vehicle and said:

"They didn't say R8. They would've said R8 if it was my Audi. They just said white Audi. It's not mine."

However, Mizkif shared an update on Twitter the following day confirming that his Audi had been 'totaled' the night before. He stated that he was in touch with insurance agents and wouldn't stream because he had to "shop for a Toyota Prius."

Last night on Emi’s stream my car got hit by someone in the parking lot.. we’re settling it through insurance but the damages are about 100k to my car..



I won’t be live today. I’m going shopping for a Toyota Prius and talking to insurance agencies.



Interestingly, he confirmed that his Audi R8 had been hit by a "drunk driver" in the parking lot.

"I’m not keeping the R8 I’m done with it. He wasn’t going slow. I’m done with expensive cars. There is pretty much a hole through my car lawl. R8 dream is done, and not just on Twitch. The car’s f**cked, just some drunk idiot hit me."

The luxury vehicle has appeared in several Mizkif's streams in the last few months. He purchased it less than a year ago through AustinShow, who helped the Twitch streamer land a deal on the vehicle.

He confirmed that his Audi R8 had been hit by a "drunk driver" in the parking lot in a Twitch chat log (Image via Mizkif Twitch chat)

Mizkif narrated the entire incident in a June 6, 2021 stream. Unsurprisingly, several streamers, including Pokimane, Schlatt, Tubbo, Billzo, Ranboo, and Ted Nivision, all replied with the phrase:

"And I'll do it again."

Asmongold, on the other hand, offered to help him out, offering his Mustang and 1998 Isuzu Rodeo.

Asmongold, on the other hand, offered to help him out, offering his Mustang and 1998 Isuzu Rodeo. It's safe to say that the OTK founder will open up about the incident on his next stream to give intricate details of what happened during Emiru's stream.

