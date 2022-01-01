"I don't have COVID, I have a lot worse": Mizkif responds to Valkyrae while on livestream

Mizkif and Valkyrae were recently chatting during the former's livestream, where she made an assumption about Mizkif. The OTK streamer asked Valkyrae when she would hang out with him, to which Valkyrae responded, saying that she was sure Mizkif had COVID since he had just returned from New York.

Mizkif @REALMizkif NEW YORK NEW YORK NEW YORK NEW YORK https://t.co/WUoydj7MQg

Mizkif was shocked by this assumption, but true to his nature, he stated:

"I don't have COVID, I have a lot worse."

Mizkif claims to have something "a lot worse" than COVID while speaking to Valkyrae

Mizkif was recently in New York with Pokimane and other OfflineTV streamers. He returned from the trip a few days ago and started streaming again on December 30, 2021. He was watching Valkyrae's livestream when he asked her when she would meet him.

"Okay, Miz just got back from New York, so I'm pretty sure he has COVID. I know he has COVID. I know he does."

Mizkif thought for a moment about his response but decided to say that he had something much worse than COVID.

"I have a lot worse. I'm from New Jersey."

He proceeded to joke about having Omicron as well but did not get any response from Valkyrae.

Mizkif was one of the streamers who supported Valkyrae during her RFLCT controversy

When Valkyrae broke her silence about the infamous RFLCT controversy, her livestream was considered an absolute trainwreck. The streamer kept name-dropping other streamers who had not supported her during the time and even tried to shift the blame over to other people. However, Mizkif called her right in time to prevent her from making more mistakes on the livestream.

The OTK streamer asked her to go offline and hang out with other people in real life. This would help her get her mind off the RFLCT issue and all the allegations against her. Thankfully, Valkyrae listened to Mizkif and went off social media for a few days to help cool things over. She then announced that she was not associated with RFLCT anymore, and soon after, the organization ceased to exist.

