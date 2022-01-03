“The one true queen”: OTK announces former Cloud9 member Emiru as latest addition

Emily "Emiru" Schunk is the newest member of the online streaming group One True King (OTK).

The group revealed on Twitter that they were thrilled to announce the inclusion of Emiru:

"Welcome @Emiru to OTK. The One True Queen.

One True King unveil Emiru as their newest member with a tweet and announcement video

American streamer, cosplayer and social media influencer Emiru has been unveiled as the newest addition to One True King's member list. She is the ninth member of the online streaming group.

Emiru was previously a member of another huge esports group called Cloud9 and was announced as a member of Cloud9 in August 2020. Before joining her former esports group, Emiru was an independent streamer on Twitch. She created her Twitch channel back in May 2017 and played a variety of games, including League of Legends, which pushed her into the limelight.

OTK made the announcement via Twitter and then released five minute video for the same. The video portrayed Emiru as a princess imprisoned inside a large castle. Members of the OTK, Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo and Sukhbeer "EsfandTV" Brar, try to save their "one true queen". The video also featured other prominent members of the group such as Nick "Nmplol" Polom and Zack "Asmongold."

OTK is a mega-popular group of content creators based out of Austin, Texas. It was founded by streamers Mizkif and Zack "Asmongold" and has grown into a much larger group since.

Congratulations were in order as everyone applauded Emiru on her big move. Other members of OTK tweeted out welcoming her to their family. The original tweet from OTK has over 32k likes and 1.6k retweets in just under five hours.

Other streamers on the purple platform also expressed their happiness for Emiru as they tweeted congratulating OTK on landing a promising talent in the streaming community.

Safe to say, OTK is becoming a force to be reckoned with in the streaming world after their new additions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish