"There’s a lot of stuff": Myth on why he might stay a free agent after exiting TSM

Ali "Myth" Kabbani has revealed that he might continue as a free agent after his exit from esports giants Team SoloMid (TSM).

During a recent livestream on Twitch, Myth was "Just Chatting" with his viewers. He talked in detail about his decision to leave the esports team. He also touched on the difference between being signed to a team and being a free agent. He explained how he had to be really careful of his actions when he was part of a team. He said:

"Throughout my experience of being a pro player and being signed to an organization there's a lot of like stuff that you have to.. you know you do have to like semi be careful with.

Myth talks about the freedom he experiences after leaving an esports organization

"TSM Myth" is now just "Myth" as the streamer and pro esports player left TSM after the end of his contract. He spoke about it in detail during one of his recent streams on Twitch. He explained to his viewers his decision to leave a massive esports team like TSM.

Myth talked about how there were a lot of differences between being an independent content creator and a pro player signed to a team. He said there were a number of things that he had to take care of as a part of the team. This was, of course, to make sure that an individual's actions did not tarnish the team's brand name and image. He told his viewers:

"Make sure you're not doing the wrong things or saying the wrong things or whatever.

Myth then went on to add that he considered himself a brand-friendly creator.

"Not that I'm.. don't, not that I don't think I'm.. I think I'm a pretty brand friendly person in general.

However, Myth also expressed his thoughts about the freedom he experiences as an independent creator. He then said he needed time to "find himself" and understand what he wanted to do. While talking about the same, he said:

"I would like to be able to be own my own for a little bit so that I can really just focus on who the f**k I am as a content creator.

TSM FTX @TSM



We've watched you grow from a Fortnite streamer to an incredibly talented and well-rounded content creator. Thank you for everything you brought to TSM over the last 3 years, it's been a wild ride.



Myth was signed to TSM for almost four years. He started streaming on Twitch in 2016 and joined TSM in 2018. His early days at TSM were focused on Fortnite. He drifted from that and gravitated towards Valorant towards the end of his time at TSM.

Myth sent out a video announcement to all his followers via the official TSM Twitter account about his departure from the team.

