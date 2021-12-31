Top 3 streamers who rose to prominence in 2021

2021 was quite a successful year for most streamers. The year saw many records being broken by prominent Twitch streamers, such as xQc. However, it also saw several new faces rise to prominence in the streaming community.

Here are 3 such streamers who gained prominence in 2021.

Streamers who rose to prominence this year

Emiru

Emily "Emiru" Schunk is a popular Twitch cosplay streamer who rose to immense popularity this year. The streamer, who has been streaming on Twitch since November 2016, became a household name in 2021 after she started collaborating with Mizkif and his organization, One True King.

Emiru is a popular cosplay streamer who is also a part of the Esports organization Cloud9. She is also well known for her League of Legends gameplays.

Emiru became entangled in controversy in the latter half of the year, when many eyebrows were raised when she moved into Mizkif's OTK house shortly after his break up with Maya Higa.

This was not well-received and led to a short-lived controversy amidst Mizkif, Maya Higa, QTCinderella, and Ludwig.

Kkatamina

Miyoung "Kkatamina" Kim is a relatively new streamer. The popular streamer started streaming on Twitch in May 2020. However, she quickly rose to fame in her two years of streaming, having broken the record for the highest subbed female Twitch streamer.

She achieved this feat during her two-week long subathon, and was helped by other popular names like Valkyrae in her venture.

Miyoung @Kkatamina We did it!! Thank you everyone 😭❤️ We did it!! Thank you everyone 😭❤️ https://t.co/CAuIqLYVj0

Kkatamina is popular for her Valorant gameplay streams as well as her Just Chatting streams. Miyoung is also known to be closely associated with OfflineTV members like Disguised Toast and Aria, apart from being roommates with Valkyrae and Sykkuno.

Dream

Dream is a Minecraft YouTuber and streamer who gained immense popularity in 2021. The streamer has been on Twitch and YouTube since 2014, but only regularly started uploading content in 2019. In the short run, the streamer amassed 27.9 million subscribers on YouTube and 5.8 million followers on Twitch.

Dream @Dream THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR CREATOR OF THE YEAR!!!!!! this is so amazing, I love u all such an amazing community. #TheGameAwards THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR CREATOR OF THE YEAR!!!!!! this is so amazing, I love u all such an amazing community. #TheGameAwards https://t.co/f64ulqZuwy

Following in the footsteps of others like Corpse Husband, Dream is a faceless streamer who opts out of revealing his actual identity on social media.

With the rise in popularity of streaming as a profession, fans can only expect more such streamers to emerge in the coming years as well.

Edited by Saman