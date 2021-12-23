"White Asian or a cartoon character?" Emiru recalls being labeled during her school days

Emiru is a popular Twitch cosplayer who has risen to great heights after she started collaborating with Mizkif's OTK. Although before becoming a prominent streamer, Emiru has also been a victim of bullying. During a recent livestream, she opened up about how she had been bullied by her peers when she was in high school.

However, contrary to what was expected, the streamer explained that she found the comments made about her rather funny, and only realized they were mean after being told so.

Emiru revealed how she was called names during her school days

During a recent livestream, Emiru opened up about how she was called names via social media during her high school days. She explained that they had a Twitter page back in high school where students could post their opinions about people anonymously.

"Someone submitted to the thing, like, Emily looks like a - like I can't tell if she's White Asian or a cartoon character."

However, she also explained that when she saw the comment she did not think of it as an insult. Instead, she found it funny and thought it was a compliment. It was only later on when the principal of their school explained to her that it was a mean comment that Emiru understood the subtext of the notion.

"The principal was trying to figure out who was running the page because most of the stuff there was really f**king mean, and he called me and said 'Emily, I can't tell if she's White Asian or a cartoon character, I'm so sorry someone wrote that about you, that's so horrible,' and I was just like I thought it was kind of a compliment but now I feel like sh*t, dang!"

While many people of foreign descent have been subjected to racist or other negative comments in their lives, the conversations calling this behavior out are welcomed by the community. Emiru's story is just one of many that go to show that xenophobic remarks can affect anyone and shouldn't be downplayed.

