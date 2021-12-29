"What did I do wrong?": Sykkuno talks about fan mail he received from viewer who unfollowed him

Thomas "Sykkuno" shared an emotional story about a letter he received from a fan who he later found out had stopped following him.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, Sykkuno was "Just Chatting' with the viewers. While talking to his audience, he shared a story about a letter he received from a fan recently. He shared some of the details of the letter with his viewers. However, the thing that left him dumbfounded was the fact that the fan who sent the letter had unfollowed him on the platform. He said:

"I can't help but wonder like.. what did I do wrong?

Sykkuno reveals that he looked up a fan's user history on Twitch and found that they unfollowed him

Sykkuno recently talked to his viewers about the fan letters he receives. He shared a story about one such fan letter that left him emotional. He talked about a fan who had sent him a letter thanking him for his content.

Sykkuno opened a random letter from a bunch that he had received from his fans. He shared the story and some of the details of the letter. He said:

"I opened a letter from a random fan. They wrote really nice messages like - Thanks so much. Watching you streams was the best part of the quarantine and stuff. Don't know how I would've made it without you.

Sykkuno added that the fan who sent him that letter had also left their Twitch username in it. He told his audience that he decided to look up the fan's user history on Twitch. He admitted to it being a mistake on his part. He told his viewers:

"I probably shouldn't do this, I probably shouldn't care, right? You know.. you can check the history of the user on Twitch.

What Sykkuno found out when he decided to check the fan's history left him with more questions than answers. He found out that the user who had sent that sweet letter thanking him had stopped following him on Twitch. He said:

"They didn't follow me anymore, so... I probably shouldn't do that, that's on me for even checking. But that actually happened."

Sykkuno declined to give out more details about the fan in order to protect their identity. However, he expressed that he felt bad about the whole incident. He told his audience:

"It did feel bad guys, did feel a little bad cause you know they went through the trouble of sending a letter, a super nice letter saying that I made a big difference.

Viewers who were watching Sykkuno live, sympathized for the streamer. The chat window was filled with crying emotes and "sadge" comments.

