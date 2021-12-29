"Doesn't make sense": BruceDropEmOff calls out Twitch for his ban, clarifies stance on "white people"

Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" Ray was back streaming on Twitch after a seven-day ban and addressed the matter on his "Just Chatting" stream.

Since it was BruceDropEmOff's first stream back after a week-long ban from the platform, he decided to talk about it. He went after Twitch for their recent actions, saying that they are why the site is as toxic as it is.

He admitted to not being able to understand the way Twitch addressed the issue of racism on the platform when he said:

"It doesn't make sense. It doesn't make sense."

BruceDropEmOff talks about his Twitch ban and his hatred for "racist white people"

The Twitch "cracker" drama is still ongoing as BruceDropEmOff was back on the purple platform after serving a seven-day suspension. He talked about his first-ever ban on the platform and called out Twitch because he thought it wasn't a fair punishment.

BruceDropEmOff had a "clear the air" chat with his viewers during his recent livestream, where he addressed the matter head-on. He said that his use of the word "cracker" wasn't intended racism. He also said that he doesn't have anything against white people in general and that it's the "racist white people" that he dislikes:

"For my white viewers here, if y'all think I hate y'all, I don't. I hate racist white people. I hate people that don't make sense."

He added that he thinks white people do not face as many hardships as the people from the black community:

"Your life ain't never been as hard as mine just off your skin color. You get more opportunities just off your skin color than me."

BruceDropEmOff went on to say that the ban didn't affect him too much because of how financially stable he is. However, the streamer expressed that he still feels like he is at a disadvantage compared to white streamers on the platform.

He called out Twitch, saying that the platform used to be very toxic in its early days. He showed his discontent around Twitch trying to "protect" ones that made the site toxic:

"Anybody who watched Twitch from f***ing 2012 to now, I didn't start watching in 2012. But you know how Twitch used to be. So for y'all to start backtracking and then protecting the people that made your site toxic in the old days? It speaks volumes to me."

A clip of BruceDropEmOff talking about the matter soon hit the LivestreamFails subreddit. However, not everyone was on board with the streamer's opinions.

Also Read Article Continues below

Many streamers have had their say on the matter, and BruceDropEmOff has now had his say as well.

Edited by Ravi Iyer