Twitch streamer BruceDropEmOff banned for saying "cracker" in chat, fan opinions split

Another Twitch channel fell victim to an infamous ban after saying a word that's been a topic of conversation among many big streamers lately. BruceDropEmOff was barred after saying the word "cracker" in a chat, but he believes that the word isn't a slur and isn't racist in any sense, much like what HasanAbi thinks as well.

Twitch has been laying the hammer down on any sort of terms of service violation, but the issue stems from the lack of communication. Bruce's fans and general viewers are divided on this controversial topic, as some say that he deserves to be banned while others are calling for his freedom.

Gaming community split after BruceDropEmOff is banned for saying "cracker" in Twitch stream chat

Plenty of fans and gamers are standing on each side of the line dealing with what can and can't be said. Twitch seems to be acting in the shadows and is giving out bans for things most would agree are not okay while also banning channels over harmless things.

A couple of commenters share their opinions related to Bruce's ban on Twitch (Image via Reddit)

It appears that many are on the side that supports no slurs whatsoever, regardless of the streamer who says thinking it's bot an actual racial statement. There's quite a bit of controversy surrounding intent and context when these words come out of the mouths of highly popular gamers.

More reactions from viewers expressing their mockery of Bruce's ban (Image via Reddit)

The other side of the coin was brought up from a few comments that poke at Twitch's lack of bans for people who say the R-word. Many stand for consistency in the bans that Twitch gives out, while others think that some things are okay to say in any sort of context.

Some are poking fun at the fact that others have a hard time not saying racial slurs (Image via Reddit)

Also Read Article Continues below

There's a significant divide in the gaming community, perhaps more prominent than ever before. Bans like Bruce's will continue to change the definition of a proper ban, and gaming while being live might change forever.

Edited by Ravi Iyer