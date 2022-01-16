"Your words do damage": Sodapoppin hilariously reprimands LSF user who called him "fat"

Thomas "Sodapoppin" Morris called out a Redditor who commented on a post on the LivestreamFail subreddit calling the streamer "fat."

During a recent livestream on Twitch, the 27-year-old was hanging out with his viewers in the platform's "Just Chatting" section. That's when he brought up the fact that he had noticed a comment on the popular subreddit where someone had called him "fat." The streamer responded to that user by shaming them for writing such a comment. He jokingly told the Redditor:

"Your words do damage. Just saying..."

Sodapoppin tells LSF user to be wary of what they write about others

Sodapoppin was having some fun with his viewers while livestreaming recently. He was engaged in building something while casually talking to his viewers. He told them that he had been called "fat" by someone in the comments section of a post on the LivestreamFail subreddit.

He revealed the whole story of what he saw being written about him on the popular subreddit, saying:

"By the way, someone in the comments on LSF said - Wow! he's getting fat, isn't he?

The American streamer then told the LSF user off. He advised the Redditor that they should be careful about what they post online, and that their words could have an effect when someone reads them. The Texas native also talked about how it could damage someone and how it's important to keep that in mind before writing such comments.

He addressed the matter on stream to share some of his thoughts. His message to the LSF user was:

"You better think about what the heck you say. Because you never know how deep it cuts."

Sodapoppin was clearly joking about the matter and wasn't really hurt by the comment. He tried very hard to control his smile and tried to appear serious while imparting wisdom to his viewers. However, he wasn't really successful in doing so.

Viewers in the streamer's chat window were also left in tears as they saw him struggling to keep a straight face while talking about it. They joined in with their own OMEGALULs and mockery to make fun of him in the chat.

Sodapoppin's chat making fun of him (Image via Twitch)

It is safe to say that it was all in good fun and no one will be canceled for fat-shaming due to this incident.

