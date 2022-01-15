Sodapoppin opens timely package after responding to viewer about banned Twitch streamer Quin69

Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris was involved in a hilarious exchange with one of his viewers about Quintin “Quin69” Crawford’s recent Twitch ban. The Twitch star was in the middle of a just chatting livestream when one of his viewers made a comment about Quin69. Sodapoppin was opening some Amazon packages that he had recently received.

Initially, the streamer made a hilarious comment about his colleague’s Twitch ban. He then revealed the message written on the t-shirt that he received in one of the packages.

Sodapoppin opens Amazon package to reveal hilarious t-shirt seconds after speaking about Quin69’s Twitch ban

The American was in the middle of a just chatting livestream. When one of his viewers mentioned the recent controversy surrounding Quin69, the broadcaster responded with a hilarious reaction:

“Quin made a good merch-book? What is it, Quin? A disgusting sexist.”

The 27-year-old claimed that he might buy some of the merchandise and disclosed the contents of the first package. As it turned out, the streamer had purchased a plain black t-shirt with the word “Cancelled” imprinted on it. He remarked:

“Anyways, I got a new shirt. Perfect timing.”

The Austin, Texas, native burst into laughter as the timing of him opening the package was merely a coincidence. Most of his viewers seemed to agree that the incident was hilarious:

After the incident, the internet star simply continued with the livestream. He went on to open the other packages as well. Chance revealed another black t-shirt with a different message and opened a final package with Duracell batteries.

The internet sensation eventually decided to play League of Legends.

The streamer showing off another tee (Image via Sodapoppin/Twitch)

What happened to Quin69?

Quin @quinrex I got banned. To put it bluntly, someone at twitch basically thinks that I hate women.



obviously I am disputing the ban as I am not a misogynist, just a cooked clown who can't always articulate himself very well. I got banned. To put it bluntly, someone at twitch basically thinks that I hate women.obviously I am disputing the ban as I am not a misogynist, just a cooked clown who can't always articulate himself very well. https://t.co/eraqqmy6JQ

Quin69 was banned on Twitch recently after he was caught making derogatory remarks against women. The streamer claimed that women on planet Earth would have been killed off a long time ago had they not been needed for reproduction.

Needless to say, Quin69’s comments were deemed sexist by the internet and have led to a 14-day suspension.

