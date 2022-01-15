Sodapoppin opens timely package after responding to viewer about banned Twitch streamer Quin69

Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris was involved in a hilarious exchange with one of his viewers about Quintin “Quin69” Crawford’s recent Twitch ban. The Twitch star was in the middle of a just chatting livestream when one of his viewers made a comment about Quin69. Sodapoppin was opening some Amazon packages that he had recently received.
Initially, the streamer made a hilarious comment about his colleague’s Twitch ban. He then revealed the message written on the t-shirt that he received in one of the packages.
Sodapoppin opens Amazon package to reveal hilarious t-shirt seconds after speaking about Quin69’s Twitch ban
The American was in the middle of a just chatting livestream. When one of his viewers mentioned the recent controversy surrounding Quin69, the broadcaster responded with a hilarious reaction:
“Quin made a good merch-book? What is it, Quin? A disgusting sexist.”
The 27-year-old claimed that he might buy some of the merchandise and disclosed the contents of the first package. As it turned out, the streamer had purchased a plain black t-shirt with the word “Cancelled” imprinted on it. He remarked:
“Anyways, I got a new shirt. Perfect timing.”
The Austin, Texas, native burst into laughter as the timing of him opening the package was merely a coincidence. Most of his viewers seemed to agree that the incident was hilarious:
After the incident, the internet star simply continued with the livestream. He went on to open the other packages as well. Chance revealed another black t-shirt with a different message and opened a final package with Duracell batteries.
The internet sensation eventually decided to play League of Legends.
What happened to Quin69?
Quin69 was banned on Twitch recently after he was caught making derogatory remarks against women. The streamer claimed that women on planet Earth would have been killed off a long time ago had they not been needed for reproduction.
Needless to say, Quin69’s comments were deemed sexist by the internet and have led to a 14-day suspension.