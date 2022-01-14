“That’s all that matters now”: Sodapoppin provides his take on Twitch, says Just Chatting streams overshadow games

During Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris's latest stream, he was considering what game he should play on stream for that day. Viewers told him to play the game Monster Hunter: Rise, which was just ported to PC today. Upon viewing the trailer for the game, he seemed interested in playing it for his stream, but instead started talking about how well it would do on Twitch:

"How big is this game on Twitch? I mean, truth be told, I don't think it really matters anymore, 'cause the Just Chatting section is so f****** big, and that's all that matters now on Twitch"

Sodapoppin shares his grievences about the current state of Twitch

Sodapoppin then went on to share his belief that gaming content on Twitch doesn't help a creator grow, and that they'll stay stagnant if they continue to only play games:

"You can't actually grow as a streamer by playing games, you just stay where you are permanently."

He then pulled up the live viewers that were watching Monster Hunter: Rise and claimed that it wouldn't be a good financial decision to play the game, and that he would be smarter to just react to content on stream instead:

"So, if I played this game it would be purely not a business decision but a personal decision to try it out. That sounds really stupid to do, so business-wise I should not play Monster Hunter. Instead, smart move, I should react to videos and stay under Just Chatting."

This comment really underlines that Just Chatting is slowly fazing out gaming content on Twitch. Of course, the site has always had a variety of content to find across its many sections, but gaming has always been the primary section for people to watch.

Users on Reddit agreed with Sodapoppin, mostly saying that a change away from gaming is coming.

However, even though the rise of Just Chatting is currently significant, it could slowly become less popular. It remains to be seen if gaming streamers reinvent their content towards Just Chatting or if they stand firm in their category and refuse to give in to fads.

