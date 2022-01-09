"Are you stupid?": Sodapoppin confused by xQc watching Hunter X Hunter on stream, says streamers 'want' a ban

Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris couldn't believe the antics of fellow streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel, after the latter decided to stream a popular anime, Hunter x Hunter, in the current climate on the purple platform.

With streamers like Pokimane, HasanAbi, and many more receiving DMCA complaints, left right and center, most content creators have backed away from reacting to licensed content.

However, xQc has doubled down on his reaction streams, and according to Sodapoppin, it seems like the former has gone out of his mind:

"Are you stupid?"

Sodapoppin in shock by xQc's disconcerting decision to stream a popular anime despite DMCA's recent crackdowns on Twitch

During a recent stream, Sodapoppin was notified by his Twitch chat that his friend and popular juicer, xQc was watching Hunter x Hunter on his stream. However, he didn't believe it at first because of the many streamers who were receiving bans from the platform for watching licensed content.

"Watch xQc watch Hunter x Hunter again? There's no way xQc's watching Hunter x Hunter. There's no f***ing way."

Chance later opened xQc's stream to see what was going on, and to his shock, he saw Felix watching the popular anime about Hunters.

"Oh my God, is he f***ing braindead?"

Sodapoppin later questioned why xQc was watching the show just a day after Pokimane received a ban for watching Avatar: The Last Airbender. Moreover, HasanAbi received a copyright takedown from Fox Network after he continued watching MasterChef on stream, despite it being against the guidelines.

"Didn't Hasan get DMCA'd by Gordon f***ing Ramsay, like literally yesterday? Like he actually got f***ed by Gordon Ramsay."

Even though many streamers have received DMCA complaints and bans for watching licensed content, it seems like the ones that haven't been affected yet don't care about it at all, and according to Sodapoppin, it looks like they don't mind getting suspended.

"You can't change my mind, all of these streamers want to be banned. Okay they actually want to be banned so they can just retire and their legacy can stay there up-top."

Fans react to xQc streaming Hunter x Hunter with no worry about recent strikes from DMCA

Fans are in awe of xQc as he continues to not care about any repurcussions of watching anime on stream. Even though many streamers have already been banned from Twitch, it seems like xQc will milk every last bit of react content before he gets suspended.

Dw @danoman654

actual ALPHA MALE GIGACHAD WARLORD HOLYYY @xQcOWUpdates XQC really streamed master chef and hunter x hunter after poki got dmca/banned for avataractual ALPHA MALE GIGACHAD WARLORD HOLYYY @xQcOWUpdates XQC really streamed master chef and hunter x hunter after poki got dmca/banned for avatar actual ALPHA MALE GIGACHAD WARLORD HOLYYY

Jake @Chrignit People flip out all day about dmca and then xqc streams hunter x hunter to 100,000 people and everyone’s fine, I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt but god he is just silently watching People flip out all day about dmca and then xqc streams hunter x hunter to 100,000 people and everyone’s fine, I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt but god he is just silently watching

It remains to be seen how long xQc can keep these streams up on his channel before he eventually receives a complaint. However, with the way Twitch has slapped DMCA complaints on many of its top streamers, it seems like it won't be long before the Canadian streamer gets hit with one as well.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan