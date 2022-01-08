“Twitch did not do it”: Sodapoppin claims the creators of Avatar could be behind Pokimane’s ban

Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris recently commented on the sensational ban for one of Twitch’s biggest stars in Imane “Pokimane” Anys.

The Queen of Twitch was banned for 48 hours after reacting to the popular animated TV show Avatar: The Last Airbender on stream. According to Chance, it seems like the rights holders of the show were behind the suspension and not Twitch.

“Twitch did not do it.”

Sodapoppin gives his take on who was behind Pokimane’s 48-hour Twitch suspension

During his recent World of Warcraft session, Sodapoppin gave his two cents on the controversy surrounding the platform’s decision to ban Pokimane for 48 hours.

He believes it wasn’t the company’s idea to suspend his fellow streamer as it opens up a load of legal trouble for them.

“I don’t think it was Twitch that did it. I don’t think Twitch just banned one person.”

Sodapoppin further explained that Pokimane’s stream might have caught the attention of the right holders of Avatar: The Last Airbender, who later caused the streamer to get banned from the platform.

“I think people who run the show Avatar noticed Pokimane.”

Sodapoppin earlier mentioned why Twitch wasn’t behind Pokimane’s ban. The suspension would mean that the platform has acknowledged that their streamers are reacting to licensed content on stream, which opens up a Pandora’s box of legal issues they don’t want at all.

“There’s a lot of legalities behind it. If Twitch banned Pokimane, they acknowledge that there are streamers, and like, they are taking it into their own hands to ban them. So that means they have to do it to everyone, and it can actually f*** them in court.”

These points were even echoed by fellow Twitch streamer Stanz when he reacted to Ludwig’s video about the pandemic growing on Twitch, with streamers reacting to TV shows a lot.

“That is a particular legal strategy.”

Sodapoppin even stated that any DMCA problems couldn’t have caused this ban as it could have revolved around some other issue that fans haven’t clocked yet. To further add to the mystery, the platform rarely reveals the real reason behind suspensions like these.

“Twitch will never tell people the real reason they got banned.”

For now, it looks like fans will have to wait until Monday for Pokimane’s comeback stream. Unless she discloses the reasoning behind the suspension, they will continue to remain in the dark about this situation.

