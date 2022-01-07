"I’m flying home": xQc reveals why Twitch streaming from LA has been "a disaster"

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel's time with Los Angeles has come to a rather disappointing end as the Canadian streamer expressed his desire to relocate yet again. The former Overwatch pro cited technical issues as the motivation behind his decision.

The last few months have been pretty turbulent for the Canadian streamer. He ran into trouble with stalkers, which forced him to move to LA in search of greener pastures in October 2021.

Sadly, despite announcing plans to shift to a studio-based environment, xQc's time with LA has ended, which he announced via a pretty elaborate Twitter post.

“I don’t mind issues and overcoming them, but there comes a time where I snap. We’re at that point.”

xQc dubs internet and overall infrastructure as the reason behind his move

For those who have been following the "Juicer" on social media, his posts complaining about fluctuating internet connections have become pretty frequent.

However, xQc isn't the one to back down from a fight and iterated a similar sentiment in his most recent Tweet.

xQc @xQc UPDATE: INTERNET AND OVERALL INFRASTRUCTURE AND LIVING IN LA HAS BEEN A LITTLE BIT OF A DISASTER. I DONT MIND ISSUES AND OVERCOMMING THEM BUT THERE COMES A TIME WHERE I SNAP. WE'RE AT THAT POINT. IM FLYING HOME (WHEREVER THAT IS). BACK TO BIG JUICE NORMAL STREAMS ASAP. UPDATE: INTERNET AND OVERALL INFRASTRUCTURE AND LIVING IN LA HAS BEEN A LITTLE BIT OF A DISASTER. I DONT MIND ISSUES AND OVERCOMMING THEM BUT THERE COMES A TIME WHERE I SNAP. WE'RE AT THAT POINT. IM FLYING HOME (WHEREVER THAT IS). BACK TO BIG JUICE NORMAL STREAMS ASAP. 💪❤️

xQc reiterated that he'd packed his bags to "fly home, wherever that is." While he didn't reveal when he'll be streaming again, it's safe to say xQc will return to entertain his loyal patrons sooner rather than later.

xQc lashes out at streamers who criticize other streamers for their content

xQc added his remarks to the conversation on Twitch streamers and their content, including reacting to TV shows and anime. The Canadian streamer has watched innumerable episodes of shows like MasterChef on his channel.

This type of content has caused a debate among many Twitch and YouTube streamers, with some content creators, such as Ludwig, taking an unfavorable view.

xQc, on the other hand, appears to be uninterested in hearing any of these complaints, urging users to take a closer look at their own content rather than condemning other streamers for viewing anything they want on live.

Several streamers, including Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, Disguised Toast, and Imane "Pokimane" Anys, have hopped on this controversial meta, which shows no signs of slowing down.

As for the former Overwatch pro, xQc and Gordon Ramsay went back and forth on Twitter, which has sparked rumors of a potential crossover.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha