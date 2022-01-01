When does Monster Hunter Rise for PC release?

Monster Hunter Rise has been available to play on the Nintendo Switch for nearly nine months already, but the game will have a new player base on the PC platform soon enough.

Those PC players who have been patiently waiting for the Nintendo exclusive to finally open up should be excited for 2022.

There are a ton of heavily hit game releases slated for early 2022, but Monster Hunter Rise on PC may beat most of the traffic in the industry. Many AAA games in early 2022 are set for February in particular, and fans of Monster Hunter Rise can expect a January release date some time before then.

When will Monster Hunter Rise for PC release in January?

Monster Hunter Rise is certainly one of the first major releases for 2022, even though the game was previously available for the Nintendo Switch. More specifically, potential players can expect a 12 January 2022 release date.

Hopefully, the early year release will open up some time for players who also want to jump into games such as Elden Ring or Horizon Forbidden West.

However, Monster Hunter Rise will be a full $60 game on PC, regardless of the title previously released on another platform. With so many releases coming out at full price, it can be tough to decide which ones to pick from.

But if there is one guarantee, fans of Monster Hunter know that Monster Hunter Rise is well worth the price in terms of content.

As for the rest of January, there appears to be a trend of previous exclusives being released on the PC platform. God of War from PlayStation 4 will also be released on 14 January 2022, just two days after Monster Hunter Rise.

The Uncharted Collection will also be available for PC and PlayStation at the end of January.

Monster Hunter Rise is the second Monster Hunter to release on PC

Monster Hunt Rise is the second game in the franchise to release on Steam. (Image via Capcom)

Monster Hunter was a Nintendo exclusive for a long time, and had specifically been absent from PC since the inception of the franchise. That ended with Monster Hunter World in 2018 when the game was released for PC after making way to PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

In 2022, Monster Hunter Rise will continue that trend of mainline Monster Hunter titles arriving on PC at a later date. While it may be tough to wait nine months, the game will be worth it.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul