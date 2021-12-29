Is Monster Hunter World worth playing in 2022?

Monster Hunter World is considered the greatest Monster Hunter game of all time. However, the game has officially come to an end as it received its final update back in 2020.

Therefore, it is obvious to wonder whether the game is worth playing in 2022. This is a question that is true for both new players, as well as the veterans of the franchise.

Currently, there are two other brand new Monster Hunter games in the market, namely Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2. Therefore, it is imperative to consider whether Monster Hunter World is worth returning to.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Monster Hunter World will remain a must pick game even several years from now

Monster Hunter World is divided into two separate parts. One of them is the base game by the same name and the other one is called Monster Hunter World Iceborne. While Iceborne is a DLC, the size of it is way bigger than the base version.

In fact, in terms of content, Monster Hunter World Iceborne has more than twice what the base game provides. So if the question arises of whether it's worth playing in 2022, then the answer is definitely yes.

However, there is a lot more to it. Firstly, Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2 do not live up to the bar set by Monster Hunter World. Therefore, the latter is still the best game that is available in the franchise right now.

Secondly, the game is extremely deep and unique. When players jump into Monster Hunter World and its DLC, they see a living and breathing ecosystem. It does not feel like a fictional game, rather it feels very much alive.

Every monster has its own reason for staying in a particular location. The features, design and abilities of the monsters correspond to their habitats.

Apart from that, Monster Hunter World and its DLC are almost endless in terms of content. Players will be invested in the game for thousands of hours and never realize it.

This is because of the gameplay, combat, armor, weapons and above all the monster variety that the game provides. It makes sure that the options for players seem almost endless. Every monster has its own strengths and weaknesses and it requires a lot of strategy and learning to master the game.

Thus, players will always have something to chase and keep coming back irrespective of their taste and desires. Therefore, Monster Hunter World is not just a game that is worth playing in 2022, rather it is a game that will be worth playing even ten years from today.

It is a masterpiece that every gamer should enjoy at least once during their lifetime.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider