5 best Nintendo games of 2021

Nintendo is quite unconventional compared to Xbox or PlayStation. After the failure of WiiU, Nintendo Switch blended in the difference between handheld and traditional home consoles. While the Nintendo Switch might not be as powerful as competing consoles, it more than makes up for it with its features like the ability to be both portable and able to hook up to a television/monitor for large-screen gaming.

Nintendo had quite an interesting year for gaming. While the controversial limited-time launch of Super Mario 3D All-Stars was discontinued in early 2021, the year saw the release of multiple ports and remasters, including The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

Best games released for Nintendo Switch in 2021

While 2021 was another year of great game titles being released like the sequel to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Pokemon, Mario, and Metroid, it was quite an impressive year for Nintendo.

Mario Party Superstars

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Metroid Dread

Monster Hunter Rise

With that being said, let’s take a look at each title individually.

5) Mario Party Superstars

Developer / Publisher: NDcube, Nintendo

Release date: October 29, 2021

Genre: Party

The twelfth installment of the Mario Party series features five remake boards from the original Nintendo 64 trilogy of games and a total of 100 mini-games curated from previous entries in the series. The game is perfect for a group of friends to engage in various fun and trivial games featuring iconic Nintendo characters from the Mario Franchise.

4) Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Developer / Publisher: ILCS, Nintendo, The Pokemon Company

Release date: November 19, 2021

Genre: RPG, Monster-collector

From video games to animated series, to movies and pretty much everything else, Pokemon is one of the most popular franchises in the world. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are the remakes of 2005’s fourth-generation titles, Pokemon Diamond and Pearl.

Interestingly, instead of following the art style and visuals of current generation titles, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl implement a new chibi-inspired style of 3D animation while maintaining the original’s top-down perspective. The game is worth a try for any fans of the franchise.

3) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Developer / Publisher: Nintendo

Release date: February 12, 2021

Genre: Platformer

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is an enhanced port of 2013’s Super Mario 3D World, along with the new Bowser’s Fury campaign, where Mario teams up with Bowser Jr. in Lake Lapcat to stop Fury Bowser.

The port also adds an online multiplayer option, Amiibo functionality to spawn power-ups, a Snapshot feature for taking in-game screenshots, and a four-player co-op to the Captain Toad levels. While not as amazing as Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is recommended for any Mario fan.

2) Metroid Dread

Developer / Publisher: Mercury Steam, Nintendo

Release date: October 8, 2021

Genre: Action-adventure, platform

Metroid Dread builds upon the success of Metroid: Samus Returns, and delivers another strong 2D platformer Metroid title. Alongside the side-scrolling gameplay featuring free aim and melee attacks from previous titles, Metroid Dread adds in stealth elements. The game is definitely worth a try for any fans of the genre.

1) Monster Hunter Rise

Developer / Publisher: Capcom

Release date: March 26, 2021

Genre: Action role-playing

Monster Hunter Rise is the sixth mainline entry in the Monster Hunter franchise. Monster Hunter Rise retains many of the new conventions established in Monster Hunter World, while also introducing new features and mechanics to the franchise, including a new companion called a Palamute that can be used to ride across the world or into battle.

Additonally, the use of Wirebugs to traverse the world and mount and ride certain monsters has been implemented. This entry to the franchise is a must-play for any fan of the previous Monster Hunter titles.

