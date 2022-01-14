“It’s completely true”: Twitch streamer Quin69 makes a distasteful comment about women

During Quintin (Quin69) Crawford's latest stream, he watched a video by the YouTube channel Jubilee in which men's rights activists debated feminist activists. He weighed in on the topic during the video, frequently giving his opinion on various issues. However, viewers took issue with one of his statements.

During one of the discussions in the video about the differences between males and females, Quin claimed that men would've eradicated women had they not been vital to reproduction.

"It's not even a hot take, this is just completely true. If women weren't required for reproduction, they wouldn't exist 'cause we would have killed them off by now."

Quin69 claims women would've ceased to exist sans reproductive capabilities

After he made the statement, Quins chat was filled with people asking him to stop and reminding him that he can be banned for saying outrageous things on stream. However, the streamer doubled down on his theory.

"Lets be real, if we could just have sex with dudes and have kids, all women would be dead, ok? One hundred percent."

His confidence in his statement was unshaken by the chat's attempts to check him. While this isn't the first time he has said something outrageous on stream, this certainly holds a more serious implication. Quin69 has previously made comments widely deemed sexist by the internet. Some even shared the streamer's statements on Reddit.

While most criticized Quin69 for the statement, one user claimed that the streamer was coming from a seemingly pragmatic point of view. The argument is that if both genders can reproduce, humans would only have one gender.

Regardless of his intention, such speech could be interpreted as hateful content at the base value, getting him banned from the platform. This seems to be the concern of his audience as, throughout his statement, Quin69's chat was filled with everyone telling him to stop speaking.

