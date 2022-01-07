“It’s a little bit hot”: Quin69 fights through the pain after eating 2 million+ Scoville rated hot sauce

On his latest stream, Quintin "Quin69" Crawford attempted to eat chicken slathered in an insane hot sauce with a Scoville rating of over 2 million, The Last Dab: Apollo.

Quin initially stalls in eating the chicken, but munches and gulps it down eventually.

Quin69 attempts to handle the heat of The Last Dab: Apollo

Twitch streamer Quin69 spent his most recent stream doing the Hot Ones Challenge, a daunting task of going through 10 hot sauces in a row, each sauce getting hotter than the last.

The challenge comes from the extremely popular interview show Hot Ones, where the host Sean Evans and his guests eat ten chicken wings covered in hot sauces. It's wildly entertaining to see Sean's guests writhe in pain over the sauces, but it also shows a more human side to the guests as they gulp down their milk, hopelessly trying to quell their pain.

However, not everyone can be on Hot Ones, so people take to buying the sauces for themselves, and running the gauntlet of spice. This is the challenge Quin69 decided to embark on, eating sauce-slathered chicken pieces until he arrived at the final sauce.

Immediately after he devoured the last chicken leg, he started gagging and coughing, signifying that this final monolithic sauce was no joke. After all the retching was finished, he was able to sit straight, collect himself, and completely underplay the reaction he just had:

"It's a little bit hot."

This underplayed reaction was shortly followed by Quin69 pouring The Last Dab: Apollo directly onto his tongue.

This level of masochistic behavior is rampant on the internet, and fans do find it incredibly enthralling at the same time. What makes it even more incredible is his apparent resistance to The Last Dab: Apollo, as most people who consume even a small drop of the hellish sauce are completely inebriated by it. Their sinuses go wild and they can hardly think straight, but it seems as if Quin69 is immune.

So is Quin69 just keeping a straight face for his audience, or is he truly unphased by the over 2 million+ rated Scoville sauce? Only one thing is for certain: he won't be having an easy night's rest with all that hot sauce is his body.

Edited by R. Elahi