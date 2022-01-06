"That's too much": Quin69 says people wearing certain types of shorts are 'asking' to get attacked by 'mentally deranged people'

New Zealand-born Twitch streamer Quintin "Quin69" Crawford recently revealed his dislike for a certain type of shorts that showcase way too much skin, and he has formally requested people to stop wearing them.

While watching 'American Dad' on his stream, Quin69 had quite the criticism for these shorts, as he believed they revealed too much of the hindside to be considered good looking:

"You see the underbutt, that's to much."

Quin69 hates shorts that expose way too much of the hindside

In his recent Twitch stream, Quin69 was enjoying some reruns of the popular Seth MacFarlane-directed animated show, American Dad. While he enjoyed the show's hilarious commentary on the North American country, he did have some criticism for some of the character's clothing.

He noted that he detested the shorts worn by some of the characters in the show, and he explained why he hated the style by drawing them in Paint for the viewers to understand better.

Quin69 stated that he didn't like the shorts because they showed way too much of the backside, and he further mentioned that they revealed way too much skin for his liking.

"You can see their underbutt, their butt literally like hangs out. I'm not even kidding, this is like the trend right now, and as a guy like, 'dude what are you doing, you're basically naked at this point.'"

Quin69 rages at flat earthers' attempts to prove their point against scientists

During another stream, Quin69 lost his cool when he reacted to the popular Jubilee video titled "Flat Earthers vs Scientists: Can We Trust Science?", where a group of Flat Earthers and Scientists competed in a debate against each other.

While at the start he was doing alright, he eventually let out a massive rage after he heard some egregious points from one of the flat earthers who claimed that science was entirely based on assumptions, and hence they usually turn out to be false.

"I wanna punch her in the f****** head bro, holy f***. She's so annoying and she's so illogical. It's so annoying."

Also Read Article Continues below

Quin69 eventually calmed himself down, however, he was quite shocked by the restraint shown by the scientists, and following the major rant he gave about the flat earthers, he surely would love to have had some of their composure.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider