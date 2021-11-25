Top 5 times Fortnite streamers rage quit the game on livestream

Streamers, Fortnite professionals, casuals, try-hards, and content creators all have one thing in common: they all get mad at the game. There aren't many more frustrating occurrences than dying to a seemingly inferior player or losing as a result of something dumb.

Several streamers have experienced this, to an extreme degree, especially on livestreams for the world to see. Here are five infamous examples of that.

Top 5 streamer rage quits on livestream in Fortnite

5)Tthump

One of the 'calmer' rage quits of all time has to go Twitch streamer, Tthump. He was streaming a round of Fortnite when he engaged another player and emerged victorious, but damaged. "Really?" he said calmly before punching straight through his computer monitor. "That monitor is broken," he said.

It was a brief but effective rage, the kind of which he has had several times over the years.

4) SlickNL

SlickNL, who was a Fortnite streamer, missed an edit which left his wall completely open. He took one shot from a pump from his Fortnite opponent and was eliminated, with his monitor being destroyed just as quickly. The streamer then went on ahead and immediately punched it several times again.

His rages must have continued to worsen as his Twitch account has been banned. Somewhere SlickNL is still raging off camera.

3) LyndonFPS

LyndonFPS @LyndonFPS SRY BOUT THE RAGE QUIT, GOING TO HOCKEYGAME ANYWAYS ILY SRY BOUT THE RAGE QUIT, GOING TO HOCKEYGAME ANYWAYS ILY

Often times, Fortnite players get into a groove and it seems like every battle will go their way. That happened to LyndonFPS and he even hit the first shot for 75 damage. However, the battle turned around quickly and resulted in his elimination.

The streamer proceeded to slam his headset down and attacked his keyboard, which went up in two pieces. LyndonFPS is widely known for raging, an aspect of his streaming that remains till date, and something which he often apologizes for.

2) Nadeshot

Nadeshot remains one of the most popular gamers (Image via Nadeshot)

Twitch streamer Nadeshot's most famous rage comes from a Fortnite round of Duos. His teammate's warnings to watch his back weren't heard in time and he was eliminated. He told his teammate where the enemy was before removing his headset and hurling it.

Viewers could see the headset shatter into pieces that flew around the room before he said he was done for the night. It was an intense rage, but at least he knew when to quit.

1) Ninja

Ninja may have taken a hiatus from Fortnite (he seems to have returned now), but he was infamous for a couple of huge rages. He was trying to build but the game didn't let him, which forced Ninja to begin ranting with expletives laced all throughout.

He mentioned going up to Epic Games to force them to fix the game. While he didn't break anything, everyone has seen his legendary rant by now.

