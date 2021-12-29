"I want to punch her in the f**king head": Twitch streamer Quin69 loses cool at flat earther's statements

Twitch streamer Quintin "Quin69" Crawford had a rage-inducing moment during his recent stream when he went off on a flat earther trying to disprove valid points provided by scientists in a debate.

Crawford wasn't particularly entertained by the lack of common knowledge shown by one of the participants in the video, and after trying to dispel the claims of scientists, Quin69 eventually lost his cool with her.

Quin69 annoyed by flat earthers trying to debate scientists on whether Earth is flat or not

During a recent stream, Quin69 reacted to the popular Jubilee YouTube video titled "Flat Earthers vs Scientists: Can We Trust Science?"

The video showed a debate between two groups of three people. While one group contained three scientists in various relevant fields, the other group consisted of "flat earthers," which is a term used to refer to people who believe that the Earth is flat and not a globe.

The debate involved the two groups trying to prove their claims to each other on whether or not the Earth is flat. While the scientists tried to base their claims on facts and scientific research, the flat earthers used various anomalies and lack of proof on certain topics as validation for their points.

While most people believe that the earth is definitely not flat, the video showcases the interesting conversation between two societies on the opposite end of a spectrum. However, for Quin69, it seemed like the arguments laid by the flat earthers were simply too dumb for him to comprehend.

After watching for over 20 minutes, he had enough with the flat earthers, especially with the only woman in the group who goes by the name of Shelley as she tried to claim that science is based on assumptions.

"I wanna punch her in the f****** head bro. HOLY F***. SHE'S SO ANNOYING AND SHE'S SO ILLOGICAL. IT'S SO ANNOYING."

He even joked about how the scientists in the video kept their calm when she tried to spew baseless facts at them.

"How are they restraining right now?"

Quin69's Twitch chat couldn't help but laugh at Shelley and her crew. But along with that, it was quite hilarious to see the popular streamer lose his cool because of her.

Also Read Article Continues below

Boasting over 600k followers on Twitch, the streamer from New Zealand grew in popularity with his World of Warcraft videos on YouTube back in 2013. Always a consummate entertainer, his loyal followers certainly enjoy watching their favorite streamer rage.

Edited by Atul S