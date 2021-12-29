“So creative”: Quin69 times out and mocks viewers spamming "Forsen" in his Twitch chat

Twitch streamer Quin69 was subjected to some heavy trolling from viewers on chat. During a stream, viewers began the classic troll technique of spamming the name of the popular streamer Forsen in Quin69's chat.

Forsen, whose real name is Sebastian Fors, has been the face of Twitch chat troll. Unfortunately, the latest person to join the long list of victims is Quin69.

Quin69 annoyed by his Twitch chat for trolling with Forsen spam

During a recent stream, a fan shared the link of a screenshot on Quin69's Twitch chat. The image showcased random viewers discussing the merits of spamming Forsen.

Sebastian has become a major meme in the Twitch community. For years, his community has used his name and emotes to annoy him. However, recently, the toxic trolling has seeped into other channels as well. These users have irritated a lot of creators by spamming Forsen's name.

Since then, many jokes have spawned about Forsen's fans only using the keys - ctrl, c, and v - along with the letters of his name whenever they are on Twitch.

The list of victims who have met with the toxic Forsen fans has grown, and the latest aggrieved was Quin69. When he viewed the screenshot, the fury of the Forsen spam finally arrived as his chat became flooded with the annoying text.

However, instead of condemning it, he joined the onslaught by replicating his viewers' actions. He then went on to mock them for their incessant trolling.

"Oh man I'm being so creative right now, this is so creative. Look, I type Forsen and then I go ctrl i and ctrl c, and then I go ctrl v, and I put enter, I go ctrl v and I press enter, and then I go FORSEN, FORSEN, FORSEN, FORSEN, FORSEN, FORSEN, FORSEN, FORSEN, FORSEN."

Moreover, he even went on to berate their lack of creativity with the joke.

"Guys, it's not funny, or creative you dumb f***ing r***ard c***."

In the end, it seems like Quin69 wasn't delighted at the sight of seeing the popular streamer's name flooding his chat. While the trolling started off as a joke, it seemed like it was a bit too much and quite tactless.

