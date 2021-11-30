Forsen gets a new haircut, gets compared to Dr Disrespect and Adolf Hitler

Twitch streamer Sebastian “Forsen” Eli Fors took Twitter and Reddit by storm earlier today by revealing his new haircut.

Forsen has long sported a familiar hairstyle with a light beard as well. The Twitch streamer, in recent months, had increased the length of his hair apart from wearing a much heavier beard.

However, fans were left stunned during a recent livestream upon noticing that the streamer had cut off his hair and beard. Forsen left his mustache intact and revealed that he had done the haircut himself.

The internet reacts as Forsen gives himself a new haircut

A majority of the community has mocked Forsen’s new look. The streamer had not announced the haircut beforehand and last streamed three days ago with his long hair intact. However, he showed up to his live stream earlier today with a dramatic haircut.

As the images suggest, the streamer ended up cutting his hair short and trimming his mustache as well. His community was left stunned, leading to quite a bit of discussion about Forsen’s haircut on both Twitter and Reddit. Images and clips featuring Forsen with his new haircut have since made it to the LivestreamFail subreddit.

Most viewers appeared to be of the opinion that Forsen looked much better with longer hair. The streamer in recent hours has been compared to the likes of Adolf Hitler, Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV, and Rich Campbell. Of course, the streamer will prefer only two of the above comparisons for obvious reasons.

Regardless, as the tweets and the comments on Reddit suggest, most of Forsen’s community that his new look was much worse than the previous one. People mocked the haircut and made some hilarious comparisons with respect to the streamer. He also revealed during the live stream that he had given himself the haircut using scissors.

becks @rebekah40 FORSEN ARE YOU OKAY LMFAO FORSEN ARE YOU OKAY LMFAO

Forsen Updates @ForsenUpdates NEWS: Forsen shaved his beard and got a Haircut! NEWS: Forsen shaved his beard and got a Haircut! https://t.co/c9id16TFS3

Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit

Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit

While a part of the community thought he had done a decent job considering he did not go to a professional, most of the streamer’s community agreed that his long hair and beard suited him better.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar