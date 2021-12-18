“You complain about it?”: Twitch streamer Quin69 gets roasted by winner of Masterchef US season 5 Courtney Lapresi 

A shocking response video hit Twitch from popular Path of Exile streamer Quin recently, explaining some beef that an interesting TV star has with him. Courtney Lapresi, one of MasterChef's winners, roasted Quin for his complaints about his profession.

"You complain about it, about how hard it is? 'Oh, poor me, it's so hard to play video games all day long.'"

Quin watched the video live and laughed the entire time along with his fans. Apparently, Courtney was in the chat feed while Quin watched her video, reading through the comments to see if anyone agreed with her.

MasterChef star Courtney Lapresi calls out Quin69 in a short, personal video

There are difficulties being a streamer on Twitch and other platforms as most big-time creators would agree, but Quin69's complaints of the job attracted the attention of the MasterChef star; enough for her to make an entire video directed towards him. Quin hasn't reached the glory of 1 million followers on Twitch yet, making this call out quite interesting from someone who doesn't participate in video games much.

Courtney started her video by calling Quin's gamer tag, raising her eyebrows, and saying hey in a slightly sardonic tone. Immediately, the streamer burst into a laughter and was taken aback.

"What the!?"

Quin was completely caught off guard from the dirt-dishing video, as he couldn't believe what was happening. Despite the nature of the video, he didn't seem to take any offense to Courtney's statements and shrugged it off by nearly falling out of his chair in laughter.

As a target of cringey and shady behavior across his streaming days, some commentors said that Courtney pulled a move and deserves credit for the call out.

FeelsForceMan @feels_force @fartmancer420 @maximum quin69 is an idiot. The launch of Endwalker is great so far. Sure, the queues are long and the error is annoying. But at least they have respect and care about their playerbase. Because of the issues, we will receive 7 days for free. Who else did that? @fartmancer420 @maximum quin69 is an idiot. The launch of Endwalker is great so far. Sure, the queues are long and the error is annoying. But at least they have respect and care about their playerbase. Because of the issues, we will receive 7 days for free. Who else did that?

"This is f***ing amazing, but it would be 11/10 if she called him a clown at some point."

Also Read Article Continues below

Courtney Lapresi's roast video is picking up attention from all corners of the gaming community. She may make some valid points, but it didn't seem to bother Quin69 in the slightest.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider