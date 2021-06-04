4 Hot Ones episodes that UFC fans need to watch

Due to the nature of the job, one would expect UFC fighters to adapt well when things get a bit spicy. The YouTube series 'Hot Ones' has put this to the test multiple times, with a variety of different responses and reactions from UFC fighters.

Hot Ones, a show featured on the First We Feast YouTube channel, sees celebrities and athletes eating increasingly spicy chicken wings while simultaneously being interviewed by host Sean Evans.

We look at four episodes that feature current or former UFC fighters attempting to brave the gauntlet of heat that many have tried and failed to complete.

#4 Dustin Poirier

Louisiana's own Dustin Poirier is the only UFC fighter to have his own hot sauce brand. 'The Diamond' made an appearance on Hot Ones off the back of defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 257.

Poirier gave an interesting interview, discussing a variety of topics which included the prospect of beginning his own cooking show by the name of Food Fight with Dustin Poirier. The Louisiana native did well with the heat although the later wings gave him significantly more trouble than McGregor did.

We have some interesting things coming together! 🍕👊 pic.twitter.com/0a51196tb0 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 10, 2021

#3 Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya made an appearance on Hot Ones in the buildup to his much-anticipated super-fight with Jan Blachowicz. However, Adesanya was joined by the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO boxing heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, doubling the episode's star value.

The only reason this episode isn't higher is down to there being two guests, which led to neither being able to stand out as much as they normally would. However, the 'Truth or Dab' take on the series was an interesting addition that kept the episode entertaining throughout.

#2 Ronda Rousey

Ever the competitor, former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey came into her appearance on Hot Ones with the natural confidence she exuded throughout her fighting career.

However, the hot wings would push her just as much as Bethe Correia or Cat Zingano. Rousey ultimately triumphed although she appeared close to reaching her limit by the end.

#1 Kamaru Usman

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is the most recent MMA fighter to have featured on Hot Ones. Usman attempts to keep a cool persona going throughout the episode. The effect is somewhat ruined by the fact the 170-lbs champ is at one point begins drinking straight out of a jug of water.

Usman also had a lot of interesting points to make, revealing which fighters he believed were the most fascinating to watch in modern MMA. Showing absolutely no bias, Usman picked his friend and recent cornerman, Francis Ngannou, as well as his training partner, Rose Namajunas.

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar