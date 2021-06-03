Kamaru Usman picks the two most fascinating UFC fighters to watch on tape

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently defended his belt for a fourth time, knocking out Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261. He is one of the most dominant active UFC fighters, having cleared out the majority of the 170-pound division.

One major change to Usman's fight preparation in recent times was his gym relocation, having moved from Sanford MMA to go and train with Trevor Wittman in Colorado.

This also meant a change in teammates, with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' now training alongside Justin Gaethje and Rose Namajunas.

Kamaru Usman's most fascinating UFC fighters to watch on tape

Kamaru Usman was recently featured on the popular YouTube channel 'First We Feast', where he took part in the notorious 'Hot Ones' challenge.

The series sees celebrities and athletes eating increasingly spicy chicken wings whilst simultaneously being interviewed.

One of the questions Usman was asked is who he believes are the most fascinating UFC fighters to watch on tape.

Kamaru Usman gave answers for both male and female MMA, with the first being the UFC's heavyweight champion. He stated-

"Right now, on the men's side, I would have to say Francis Ngannou got it down. Because kinda like a Mike Tyson, it might be five seconds, it might be five minutes but someone's about to go to sleep. That's the deal with Francis Ngannou. It's ridiculous the amount of power that he has. It's almost unreal. And so, to watch a guy like that throwing hands at another human being, you just have to see it."

Kamaru Usman's choice for his favorite female MMA fighter to watch was another champion, this time also a teammate of his. He stated-

"As for female, this is gonna be my teammate. My teammate that I've been with now for the last almost two years, year and a half. Rose Namajunas. Who just recently regained her title at UFC 261. You watch her, she's such a killer, such a savage inside that octagon. But she's such a flower inside. Like she'll cry, she cried in the cage, she cried before the fight. You know what a lot of people don't know, she'll cry backstage. It takes a lot for us to do what we do but she just wears it on her sleeve. And then she turns on that savage when she goes out there. Kick you in the head unconscious," Kamaru Usman said.

