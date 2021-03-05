Kamaru Usman becomes the latest fighter to get a 5-Star rating in EA Sports UFC 4

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has joined the lineup of fighters with a 5-star rating in EA Sports UFC 4. The official video game of the promotion adopts a rating system to evaluate the fighters. The ratings are based on the fighters' expertise in a specific skill set.

Kamaru Usman is the latest member of an exclusive club of 5-star rated fighters. In a recent video posted on EA Sports UFC's Twitter handle, Kamaru Usman's daughter presented her father with a medal studded with 5-stars, commemorating the fighter's dominant title run.

Fighter ratings are adjusted based on their real-life octagon performances. Kamaru Usman stamped his authority with a recent victory over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258. His dominance in the division could be the reason 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has been inducted into this exclusive category of 5-star fighters.

The latest 5 Star Fighter in #UFC4



Congrats to Kamaru and Samirah Usman on their new necklaces

Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier is appointed as the "rating adjuster" for UFC 4. DC is in charge of altering the ratings based on a fighter's performances. They are assessed based on striking, grappling, and ability to take damage (health). This enables players of the game to choose fighting styles accordingly.

Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Valentina Shevchenko, Amanda Nunes, and Max Holloway are all part of the 5-star exclusive club. Max Holloway's recent showdown with Calvin Kattar in January was honored with a bump in his in-game ratings.

Is Kamaru Usman's arch rival Jorge Masvidal also a five-star rated fighter?

Despite being crowned fighter of the year in 2019, Jorge Masvidal has not been awarded the 5-star rating in UFC 4. Masvidal earned the BMF belt at UFC 244 after defeating Stockton's own, Nate Diaz. However, the Miami native fell short in his title matchup against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251.

Currently, Jorge Masvidal has an overall rating (OVR) of 4.5. The fighter, known for his elite striking, has been given a 4.5 Striking OVR. He also scored a 4 in Grappling and a 4.5 in Health.

'Gamebred' is speculated to make his return to the Octagon in September in a rematch against Kamaru Usman. If victorious, Masvidal will get a hold of the belt and may even see a rise in his UFC 4 ratings.

Jorge Masvidal says his title fight with Kamaru Usman is going down in September