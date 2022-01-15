"No one likes you": Burn trolls PENTA with hilarious message from Gilbert Gottfried following GTA RP drama

Popular GTA RP star PENTA received a hilarious message from American actor Gilbert Gottfried.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, PENTA played Randy "The Rascal" Wrangler on the NoPixel server while playing GTA V. That's when he received a message from streamer friend Burn, who is also a roleplayer on the server. The message was a Cameo video from the popular Hollywood star Gilbert Gottfried. The message referenced a recent GTA RP drama that he had been involved with. It also had some choice words for the streamer:

"You're a cringe loser. No one likes you!"

PENTA receives a Cameo message from actor Gilbert Gottfried after GTA RP drama

PENTA received a really funny surprise message from the one and only Gilbert Gottfried. This was after his recent beef with FaZe ZooMaa that caused the latter to rage quit the game. The message was sent to the streamer by fellow NoPixel roleplayer Burn.

After one of their recent encounters on the NoPixel server, FaZe ZooMaa and PENTA had an out-of-character (OOC) spat on Twitter. PENTA plays the well-known cop character Randy Wrangler on the server. Wrangler arrested ZooMaa's character in-game, which ended with the FaZe clan member having a go at the streamer on Twitter. Roleplayer TheChief1114 also made fun of ZooMaa in the game by mocking him with a Gilbert Gottfried impression.

The incident led to Burn trolling PENTA with a message of his own from the man himself. The video had everyone in hysterics after he played it to viewers on his stream. It was revealed that Burn paid around $300 to get the Cameo video made. Following Burn's instructions, the actor said:

"This is Gilbert Gottfried and this is for PENTA and it's from Burn.

He added to that by saying:

"How can I put this nicely? PENTA, you're a fu***r. You're a fu***r.

The message wasn't done there, as it continued slandering him:

"No camera, cause you scared and bad. L nerd and Ratio. Okay? You're a f***ing loser.

Burn used the message to troll him while mocking Faze and OpTic members' behavior away from the game. The message was a reference to the now deleted tweets sent to his streamer buddy by FaZe ZooMaa and OpTic MBoZe.

A clip of Randy watching his personalized message from the Hollywood legend soon hit the LivestreamFails subreddit. Redditors agreed that this was a great result after the messy situation that had occurred previously between the roleplayers.

For now, the issue seems to be resolved. However, there was heavy criticism towards FaZe ZooMaa and OpTic MBoZe for the way they took a roleplay incident into real life to threaten the streamer who roleplays as Randy Wrangler.

Edited by Siddharth Satish