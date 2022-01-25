"You don't know me": Sodapoppin responds to a viewer's heartfelt Twitch donation

Thomas Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris is known for making his fans laugh with his responses to Twitch donations and other messages on his chat. In one such recent example, Morris responded to a "parasocial" viewer on his chat. However, it was definitely not the response that the fan was hoping for.

"B**ch, you don't know me!"

The viewer had sent him a Twitch donation alluding towards his supposed relationship with popular VTuber Veibae, who he has been spending a lot of time online of late.

Sodapoppin claps back at Twitch viewer commenting on his alleged relationship

Sodapoppin has been seen playing a lot of games online with VTuber Veibae, and the duo seem to share quite the chemistry. Their spark has not missed the attention of their fans, who seem to suspect that the duo are dating. The Twitch star himself provided an ambiguous answer earlier, which left his viewers even more confused!

eli @tanlere sodapoppin and veibae was not on my 2022 bingo but honestly, it works sodapoppin and veibae was not on my 2022 bingo but honestly, it works

One fan, though, seemed convinced that the streamer had confirmed his relationship status to his fans, and therefore sent a heartfelt donation to his livestream, congratulating him:

"I'm so happy to see you happy man, it's been a long time coming. Here's to you both and to chat."

The streamer had an unexpected reaction to this apparently heartwarming message, as he responded with:

"Okay, first of all, shut the f**k up. Second of all, thank you for the money! And third of all, b*tch, you don’t know me!"

The response was rather surprising from Morris, but his fans seemed to have quite a good laugh hearing their favorite streamer clap back at a fan who was seemingly invading into his privacy.

Sodapoppin's fans are quite used to the streamer responding to his Twitch chat in this manner, and often find his responses hilarious. However, there is no denying that this is probably not the response that this well-wishing fan was expecting after making the $5 Twitch donation.

