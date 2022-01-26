Mizkif and MrBeast bet $20,000 for charity in League of Legends, team up with Valkyrae, Emiru, and Lacari

Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo is down a whopping $20,000 after losing a League of Legends bet against Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson.

The two bet on whether they would win or lose the next match, with the loser having to donate the money to charity. They were joined by Lacari, Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, and Emily "Emiru" Schunk.

Mizkif vs MrBeast bet faces a rollercoaster of problems

During a recent Twitch stream, Rinaudo had teamed up with MrBeast, Valkyrae, Lacari, and Emiru to play a few games of League of Legends when MrBeast came up with an interesting proposition.

The two agreed on a bet, wherein if they won their next match against randoms, MrBeast would donate $20,000 to charity. However, if they lost, it would be up to Rinaudo to fork up the amount instead.

Near the end of a nail-biting match, Rinaudo's team were merely minutes away from securing a win. However, MrBeast then started a "Surrender" prompt, which would make their team forfeit the game if a majority of players agreed. MrBeast then egged everyone on to make them surrender, as this would result in Rinaudo's loss.

The deciding vote came from Lacari, who was being begged by Mizkif not to surrender and by MrBeast to do the opposite. After Lacari cast his vote with MrBeast, the camera panned towards the team's Nexus to show it exploding, signifying that they had lost.

Watching the hilarious moment, Valkyrae exclaimed:

"You guys are actually so troll."

Rinaudo wordlessly sat at his desk, staring at the camera in pure disbelief at what had just happened. MrBeast then happily stated,

"That's 20 grand down."

Rinaudo immediately began laughing at what he said. Fortunately for him, MrBeast offered to keep the bet up for another round.

This time, however, Rinaudo made sure to let Lacari know of the consequences were he to do the same again.

"Lacari, I swear to God, if you just cost me $20,000 dude.. you are not allo- you are- All your f**king money that you use for gacha games for a month is going to me, okay?"

The threat immediately caused Lacari to burst into laughter, as the streamer is a huge fan of mobile gacha games and mainly streams them. He began yelling in fear, saying,

"No! My waifus! No, please! I need that money, dude, c'mon!"

Rinaudo's chat cracked up at the declaration, joining Lacari in crying out for his "waifus" (a term used by foreign anime fans referring to their favorite female characters).

Mizkif's team ended up losing the next match of League of Legends, as the lot unfortunately encountered a team of stream snipers who were able to hear and see all of their moves.

Rinaudo ended up donating to Alveus Sanctuary, an animal sanctuary founded and run by his ex-girlfriend and fellow Twitch streamer Maya Higa.

The interactions between all five players proved to be quite interesting for viewers, especially as Lacari did not seem to recognize Mr Beast. Rinaudo, sensing an opportunity, began to lie about MrBeast's background and career, prompting Donaldson himself to play along and do the same.

