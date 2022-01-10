"I own an org": Mizkif attempts to trash talk alleged 14-year-old in League of Legends, falls silent immediately

Popular streamer Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo recently tried to trash talk a 14-year-old player he met while playing League of Legends, with fellow streamer Emiru sitting beside him.

In the middle of their argument, the streamer tried to flex his ownership of the prominent esports organization One True King (OTK) with his statement:

"I own an org, I have respect."

However, his plans to have a verbal altercation with the player went horribly wrong after the latter came up with a comeback for the ages.

Mizkif verbally destroyed by 14-year-old player after trying to trash talk him

During a recent League of Legends game, Rinaudo was particularly disturbed by one of his teammates, who angrily stated that the popular streamer didn't know how to play the game at all.

This quickly led to a verbal spat in the game's chat where the streamer and the player went at each other by throwing shade about each other's horrible play during the match. To end their toxic battle, the streamer then laid out a 1v1 challenge to settle their "beef" before it went too overboard.

At first, the player (his teammate) refused the challenge and later called out Miz for acting like a kid. However, the popular streamer responded by lying that he was 16 and it further led to the player revealing that he was 14, which caused a burst of laughter in the Twitch chat. A shocked Miz said:

"Am I actually arguing with a 14-year-old? I do not believe it."

The Twitch streamer found it hard to believe his teammate's age after acting rather toxic with him the entire time. Even though Miz was quite unsure of it, he still sent him the invitation to the 1v1, which was instantly accepted.

When their showdown began, the OTK co-founder tried to trash talk further by boasting about his wealth. However, the 14-year-old player came back with the comeback of the year by calling him a TikToker. Furthermore, he even stated that he thought the streamer was a TikToker because of a viral clip involving him and Emiru in which the latter embarrassed him on Super Mario 64. The young player hilariously stated:

"Wait, you're the TikToker?"

Clearly, the shade from the 14-year-old player was so brutal that even Mizkif's fans couldn't resist laughing at him, while the streamer seethed in rage.

"You little b**ch."

And to make matters worse, he then went on to lose the 1v1 against the player after a hardfought battle, even though Mizkif argued that his opponent backed out of battling during a previous encounter. However, the popular streamer couldn't do anything about the fiery burn he got, and it seemed like the shade stung him a lot.

