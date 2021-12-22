"It's 100% a glitter box": Mizkif gives away his present under suspicion, immediately regrets decision

Twitch streamer Mizkif recently received a mystery box from fellow streamer Wantep. Instead of being thankful for the gift, he believed it was a prank box and after he gave it away to his friend, immediately regretted his decision.

Partaking in the holiday spirit, Mizkif opened many of the Christmas presents sent by his friends from the industry which also included Wantep. However, the packaging and Wantep's reputation for pulling practical jokes made him quite anxious about opening it.

Mizkif regrets giving Wantep's present to Rich Campbell after feeling suspicious about it

During a recent stream with Alinity, Mizkif received a gift-wrapped package from fellow Twitch stream Wantep. However, he felt quite suspicious about it as he didn't quite trust the packaging.

Wantep is known for baiting Mizkif a lot by prank calling him during the latter's livestreams. However, this was one of the few times he had sent the popular streamer a gift for the holidays, which might have made Miz a bit apprehensive.

"This is from Wantep. I don't trust him."

While tearing up the gift wrapper, Alinity joked about the gift exploding as it revealed a scrappy cardboard box, which didn't help instill any trust in Mizkif.

"You think it's gonna explode or something? Oh this looks sketchy as f***."

While Alinity said it as a joke, Mizkif truly believed that Wantep had sent him a glitter bomb that would explode if he opened it live on stream.

"It's a glitter bomb, 100%, it's a glitter bomb. Do not open this."

Mizkif stopped Alinity from breaking the box and as he didn't want to take any chances with it, he called his friend Rich Campbell and gave away the gift to open on stream.

"Rich, there's a gift for you."

Mizkif and Alinity then left the room after they handed over the package to Rich Campbell. As he tried breaking through the box, the duo peeked through the door to see what was happening.

While Mizkif believed that an explosion was about to ensue, he was shocked to find out that Wantep had sent him a customized pair of Nike sneakers. The pair had Mizkif inscribed on the heel tab with the Peepo Emote engraved as well.

The cool Nike sneakers sent by Wantep to Mizkif (Image via Twitch/Mizkif)

Alinity later snatched the sneakers from Rich Campbell to show them off to the viewers on stream, while he and Mizkif argued over the gift. After much deliberation, Campbell handed over the sneakers to Miz, who was pretty gassed about the gift.

Mizkif may have been anxious at the start, however, in the end, he was pretty stoked to see Wantep's gift, and fans might catch a glimpse of him wearing the sneakers the next time he's out on an IRL stream.

Edited by Danyal Arabi