“Looks like a real door”: Mizkif stands next to Twitch streamer Zoil to reveal hilarious height difference

Mizkif and Zoil, another popular Twitch streamer, met together, and the immediate elephant in the room created many hilarious moments between the two. To Mizkif, Zoil appears as a giant that towers over him and makes him feel short.

"He's 6'8. Dude, look at the difference."

Zoil is known for a variety of streamed games such as Minecraft, Warzone, and others over Twitch and has well over 50k followers. Mizkif invited him over and soon realized how hysterical the height difference between them is.

Mizkif gripes about the height difference between him and Zoil

To prove how comical the situation is, Mizkif walked over to Zoil and stood next to his guest for the world to see. While comparing their height, Mizkif barely reached Zoil's shoulder.

"Go stand next to my door."

As many of his followers and fans know, Mizkif has a massive door to his streaming room. However, when he told Zoil to stand next to it, it appeared just like a regular door, furthering the insane height difference.

PlootsMaster (Christmas Era) @PlootsMaster Bro is mizkif small or the door big?

I'm thinking both Bro is mizkif small or the door big?I'm thinking both https://t.co/pHoT2it4wT

Mizkif looks tiny next to his door, but Zoil makes it seem like a normal ratio.

"Bro, it looks like a real door...isn't that crazy?"

Mizkif himself even made comments about how his purposefully large door looks normal when Zoil walked over. In a playful manner, the comments suggested that Zoil resembles Andre the Giant, the world-renowned professional wrestler.

Also Read Article Continues below

Everyone was in shock at how tall Zoil actually is, including his fans and viewers across Twitch. When Mizkif went live on Just Chatting, however, the staggering size gave everyone a clear picture. All of the comments hopefully are in good fun, as Zoil laughs about the entire situation involving his height.

Edited by Siddharth Satish