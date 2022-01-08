"I don't think that's her boyfriend?": Mizkif claims Pokimane and Kevin are "just friends", denies relationship rumor

Imane "Pokimane" Anys and Kevin have featured together in several streams, igniting rumors that the two are dating. Mizkif, on the flip side, shared a different take on one of his recent streams.

Pokimane and Kevin have featured together in several streams, and have unknowingly grabbed headlines on numerous occasions. While the two have remained tight-lipped on the matter, the community hasn't stopped speculating over the possibility of the two dating.

However, Mizkif shared his two cents on the matter and believes "they're just friends".

"I don't think that's her boyfriend. Now maybe me and the guys in Discord are wrong, but I do not think that's her boyfriend."

Mizkif states how "guys and girls can just be f***ing friends", reiterating that there's nothing between Pokimane and Kevin

Mizkif has a reputation for sharing an unpopular opinion on most matters, and didn't fail to raise eyebrows with his take on Pokimane's clandestine relationship with Kevin.

Although Pokimane informed her fans not to enquire about Kevin anymore because he was leaving, her loyal patrons haven't stopped gushing over the possibility of the two being romantically involved.

instead go follow his insta n support him there also i’m glad u all love kevin but plz no spam me abt him since he’s leaving~instead go follow his insta n support him there instagram.com/kamjakevin also i’m glad u all love kevin but plz no spam me abt him since he’s leaving~instead go follow his insta n support him there instagram.com/kamjakevin 😌

Mizkif's take on the matter might've upset many in the community, but it more or less corresponds with what Pokimane said on the matter.

"Chat, guys and girls can be just f***ing friends, okay? Maybe he's just staying over for a few weeks, alright? It's not a big deal, okay? I think they're just friends and just hanging out"

However, the community is of the view that the two could be secretly dating. Here's how they've reacted to Kevin appearing in her streams.

kurt :D @wokezaaa i want what pokimane and kevin have i want what pokimane and kevin have 😭😭

Yotsuba! @davidsadol__ kevin might be pokimane's boyfriend but i want him kevin might be pokimane's boyfriend but i want him

Explaining Pokimane @ExplainingPoki very cool guest, I like her, Kevin, bring her for more streams! very cool guest, I like her, Kevin, bring her for more streams! https://t.co/7FxOdlARSs

ro 🤍 @pokislily @pokimanelol @imane thank u (and kevin!) for the stream!! was so fun to watch and the food looked soooo good. have a good day <33 @pokimanelol @imane thank u (and kevin!) for the stream!! was so fun to watch and the food looked soooo good. have a good day <33

Dating or siblings?

Pokimane recently made headlines again after inviting Kevin over for her latest livestream. The two streamers were just hanging out together, watching videos and chatting with Pokimane's vibrant crowd. Fans, on the other hand, couldn't help but notice the two streamers' chemistry, leading to speculation that they were dating.

Given their resemblance in appearance, one viewer expressed reservations, claiming they couldn't tell if Pokimane and Kevin were dating or related. Kevin made a quick quip, saying:

"Dating or siblings?"

Unless Pokimane or Kevin confirm the news, everything remains conjectured, making Mizkif's stance on the subject the safest guess.

