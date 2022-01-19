"Why would I lie about that?": Mizkif has a hilarious response to Valkyrae dubbing him as one of her friends

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter's YouTube contract ended on January 15. She announced her decision to take a brief hiatus from streaming. The 100 Thieves co-owner asked her loyal patrons to watch her streamer friends while away during her last stream. The list included Pokimane, Sykkuno, Disguised Toast, Kkatamina, and Mizkif.

Mizkif had a hilarious response upon finding out that Valkyrae had listed him as one of her friends. He even sent a message to the former Among Us sensation, asking her if she'd like to play a game of League of Legends (LoL), and hang out.

Valkyrae was pretty flabbergasted by his response and said:

"How many times have I told this man that we're friends? I'm not playing League for a while, but I'm sure we will visit soon. Maybe during my break we can visit Austin."

Being the mischievous streamer he is, Mizkif didn't believe her and stated how Valkyrae "lies to him all the time."

The 30-year-old streamer seemed pretty amused by his response and clapped back to say:

"Why would I lie about that Miz? Why would I?"

Mizkif and Valkyrae make an unlikely pair. The two leave no opportunity to take jibes at each other, but if Valkyrae's words are to be believed, she considers him part of her close group.

Mizkif claims to have something a lot worse than COVID while speaking to Valkyrae

Valkyrae and Mizkif were recently conversing on the former's livestream, Valkyrae assumed Mizkif. Valkyrae claimed she was sure Mizkif had COVID as he had just come from New York, when the OTK streamer inquired when she would hang out with him.

"Okay, Miz just got back from New York, so I'm pretty sure he has COVID. I know he has COVID. I know he does."

Mizkif was baffled by her response. However, he decided to give a solid reaction and stated how he had something worse than COVID.

"I have a lot worse. I'm from New Jersey."

"I have a lot worse. I'm from New Jersey."

While Mizkif later joked about it, he was perhaps among the few who stood up for Valkyrae during the RLFCT controversy. He called the American streamer while on live stream to stop her from making more mistakes.

The OTK founder advised her to spend time with her friends off stream. It's safe to say that she took his advice as she went on a social media detox soon after to focus on her mental health.

