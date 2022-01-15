“I’ll be gone for a while”: Valkyrae announces break from streaming on the 2nd anniversary of her YouTube move

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter revealed her YouTube contract details via a Tweet in December 2021 with her contract with the red platform actually expiring on January 15. In an interesting turn of events, she revealed that she would step away from YouTube's apex for some time right after completing a two-year anniversary with the platform.

The 100 Thieves co-owner is perhaps one of the most popular female streamers on the internet right now. Although the community is waiting for her to announce her next step, Valkyrae clearly has other plans.

Here's what she said during one of her most recent streams:

"Tomorrow (January 15) is going to be my last stream for a while. It is my two-year anniversary of streaming on YouTube. I've been streaming on YouTube for two years."

Valkyrae further reiterated that she would be gone for a while. She laughed and also revealed the reason behind her absence. The American streamer stated that her "announcement video" apparently wasn't ready yet. However, she fell short of revealing the banner that she would be streaming under in the future, which makes the subsequent weeks crucial for her loyal patrons.

Fans react to the announcement 1/2 (Image via Reddit)

Fans react to the announcement 2/2 (Image via Reddit)

She stated:

"I'm gonna be gone for a while because the announcement video isn't ready. So I can't really stream on said platform until the announcement video is posted and I don't know when it's going to be ready. I'm trying to get it out the sooner the better, but it looks like it's going to take at least a couple of weeks."

Valkyrae also revealed that they haven't started filming it yet, implying it might take longer than expected.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae MY 2-YEAR YOUTUBE CONTRACT ENDS ON JANUARY 15TH AND I STILL OWE 198 HOURS BEFORE IT'S OVER WHAT DO I STREAM WHO WANTS TO PLAY WHAT TO GRIND ANYTHING IM DESPERATE LOL WOOOOOO MY 2-YEAR YOUTUBE CONTRACT ENDS ON JANUARY 15TH AND I STILL OWE 198 HOURS BEFORE IT'S OVER WHAT DO I STREAM WHO WANTS TO PLAY WHAT TO GRIND ANYTHING IM DESPERATE LOL WOOOOOO

While the community is unaware of her next step, it's highly unlikely that the former Among Us sensation will jump ship to other platforms, including Twitch.

Valkyrae bringing back Amigops for a game of Among Us in her last stream before she announces her next move

Valkyrae announced that her last stream would involve an Among Us lobby. Furthermore, she will bring back the popular Amigops to celebrate her two-year anniversary.

Her last stream will be an Among Us lobby with the Amigops (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here's what she said:

"I was going to do a short stream tomorrow, but instead I decided to make an Among Us lobby. The people that are confirmed, I got all of the Amigops this time. Everyone said yes surprisingly this time."

Disguised Toast, Sykkuno, Pokimane, Sykkuno, and Rae played an instrumental role in the invigoration of Among Us in 2020. InnerSloth's murder-mystery title helped the aforementioned streamers break several viewing records and helped her bag the Content Creator of the Year Award in 2020.

And obviously, the beloved Amigops coming back together for a stream of Among Us is undoubtedly a massive win for their fans everywhere.

