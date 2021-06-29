"We’re bringing back the old Amigops": Sykkuno, Valkyrae, Corpse Husband, and Disguised Toast to reunite for a game "they haven't played before"

Sykkuno revealed recently that Valkyrae, Corpse Husband, Disguised Toast, and himself will reunite to stream a game they haven't played before. Ever since the "Amigops" took a hiatus from Among Us, they haven't been streaming regularly.

Among Us was a breakout title in 2020. Even though the murder-mystery title first appeared in 2018, it was invigorated by streamers like Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, and Sykkuno owing to their hilarious antics.

Sadly, the aforementioned streamers have struggled to stream together ever since they took a break from Among Us. It's safe to assume that they have failed to fill the void Among Us left in their lives. But if Sykkuno's words are to be believed, the Amigops may have found a title.

Also read: E3 2021: xQc's wicked troll had fans spamming "WaterBuffalo" during the Far Cry 6 announcement

Sykkuno broke the news to his ardent followers during his June 28th stream. This is what he said:

"We’re bringing back the old Amigops, I think July 3rd is the date we’re planning on, we’re coming back guys. It’s for a sort of new-ish game. It’s not a new game, but it’s a game we’ve never played before."

While the Among Us sensation revealed that the group is reuniting for a stream, he fell short of spilling the beans around the title.

Sykkuno fails to inform the fans of the title the group will be streaming

Since the group stopped streaming Among Us, they have dabbled between different titles including GTA and Minecraft.

Be that as it may, the GTA menace revealed that the Amigops are struggling to decide on a game they want to play, which makes things rather difficult.

Unsurprisingly, they have decided to stick to a title that they haven't played before to level the playing field.

Also read: Did Twitch ban Indiefoxx and Amouranth to save face?

Interestingly, ever since the group left Among Us to look for greener pastures, they have been streaming on the NoPixel GTA RP server. Sykkuno has been causing havoc on the streets of Los Santos with streamers like xQc, Buddha and summit1g, which has dusted off his shy personality.

Fans wanted Sykkuno to pair up with Corpse Husband for a stream of Minecraft, but those plans didn't take any solid shape.

But with how things are shaping up, the Amigops might break the internet on July 3rd. Stay tuned to find out!

Also read: Twitch streamer copying xQc's desk slam gets it horribly wrong and ends up breaking his webcam

Edited by Gautham Balaji