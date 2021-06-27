Twitch streamer copying xQc's desk slam gets it horribly wrong and ends up breaking his webcam

Felix xQc Lengyel is well known for his short temper and outspoken personality. More recently, however, his desk slams have taken over the internet. The Canadian streamer does not hesitate to channel his raw, unadulterated fit of rage onto inanimate objects.

Naturally, several streamers on Twitch have tried imitating the variety streamer. Sadly, that's easier said than done. A Twitch streamer, who goes by the name of AccountBanned, discussed the infamous desk slam with his friends before trying himself. The first few attempts went as expected, but his webcam was wildly shaking.

However, his friends convinced him to go for the fences like xQc. Before he knew it, AccountBanned knocked his webcam off while attempting a desk slam.

"Oh, what did I do?" said the Twitch streamer before breaking into stitches and being forced to take down his stream shortly after, implying that imitating xQc isn't as easy as it looks.

His desk slams have become extremely popular. Unsurprisingly, "xQc slam" reveals tons of results all over the internet and has taken the Canadian streamer's stardom to newer heights.

xQc throws his weight behind Twitch

The former Overwatch pro was extremely vexed by the recent ASMR trends and shared his two cents on Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa and Indiefoxx's ban due to their highly controversial ASMR streams.

xQc suggested that they f***ing deserved it and that their streams were a f***ing disgrace.

While other streamers held his views on the platform, especially those streaming under the current ASMR category, it didn't take long for them to get unbanned.

Amouranth and Indiefoxx were both unbanned shortly after. As expected, this didn't sit well with xQc, who went on to insinuate that Twitch's double standards upset him a lot.

He went on to say that a small mistake while streaming almost got him permabanned. As a result, he had to live with the threat of an indefinite ban looming over his head for a month. On the other hand, streamers like Amouranth & Indiefoxx got unbanned after three days, revealing the lack of seriousness by Twitch.

