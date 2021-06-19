"Stupid and shameless": xQc explains why Amouranth & Indiefoxx ban was deserved, says it's been a "f**king disgrace"

Félix Lengyel, better known by his online alias xQc, has been involved in a fair share of controversies. However, during one of his most recent streams, he shared his two cents on Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa and Indiefoxx's ban from Twitch for their highly controversial ASMR streams.

The Canadian streamer is one of the most notorious streamers on the internet right now. Not only is he popular for his antics in the GTA RP server, but also because he doesn't shy away from expressing himself.

Amouranth and Indiefoxx are perhaps two of the biggest content creators right now. They have a combined following of 4 million, with thousands of viewers tuning in to witness the streamers. The recent backlash came following sultry behavior involving headphones.

They saw how hard we've been working and wanted to give us the weekend off. — Indiefoxx 🌙 OF (@indiefoxxlive) June 19, 2021

Their ban has brought all ASMR streams under the radar, with xQc suggesting that they "fu**ing deserved" it.

During one of his recent streams, he said:

"I won't be negative and weird or rude and I know like a lot of them, they hang out with the squads...like...they train and go on their shows. The benefit I have of not having a lot of friends. Having no friends, I can say things like they are and these guys fu**ing deserved this s**t. It's been a fuc**ing disgrace."

Amouranth has undoubtedly been one of the more popular content creators on Twitch following her involvement in the hot tub meta that has grown exponentially in the last few months. The meta has continued to grow despite the controversy around it.

Indiefoxx has also followed a similar route, with both streamers facing indefinite bans from the platform. The ASMR category has seen a massive surge in viewership owing to this controversial trend. xQc, however, didn't hesitate to share his dismay with the trend that has taken over the internet by storm for all the wrong reasons.

What's next for xQc?

The former Overwatch pro, too, has had a rocky year so far. xQc kicked off 2021 with his infamous GTA RP streams.

As expected, his relationship with other roleplayers became a matter of great concern and landed him in turbulent waters on several occasions.

His stint with the NoPixel GTA RP server ended with a permanent ban. However, xQc was quick to cement a relationship with a public server that wasn't as rigid as the previous one.

This will allow the Canadian streamer to produce content without the risk of getting banned looming over his head. Will he ever return to the NoPixel GTA RP server? Stay tuned to find out.

