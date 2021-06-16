"Everyone’s in Vegas, no one’s gonna stream": Corpse Husband gets lonely as Disguised Toast, Pokimane, Sykkuno, and others party in Las Vegas  

Corpse Husband is one of the more popular streamers on the scene right now, albeit while keeping his identity a mystery. The faceless YouTuber has grown tired of the expectations of a face reveal, and while he believes it is inevitable, he tries his best to keep it a secret.

Naturally, this comes with a set of restrictions. Corpse Husband can't venture out, spend time with friends or take trips. His friends recently took a trip to Las Vegas, and this included streamers like Pokimane, Disguised Toast, Valkyrae, and Sykkuno, among several others.

Sadly, Corpse Husband couldn't be a part of it and felt lonely, as he couldn't stream with his friends while they were on a vacation.

Corpse Husband and the gang streamed a lot of Among Us in 2020

Among Us was a breakout title in 2020. Streamers like Disguised Toast, Valkyrae and Corpse Husband played a massive role in invigorating Inner Sloth's murder-mystery title.

The title developed a symbiotic relationship with the streamers and helped Valkyrae bag the Content Creator of the Year Award at the Game Awards.

Even though Among Us isn't as popular as it used to be, the gang can be found streaming the title every now and then.

Hence, when his friends went on a vacation, Corpse got pretty lonely.

“Whose stream will I go on? So you know I’m not gonna go on my hunt. Oh god! Everyone’s in Vegas. No one’s gonna stream.”

The faceless YouTuber couldn't be a part of their trip and also missed Abe's engagement with Wendy.

When will Corpse start streaming?

The Among us sensation revealed that he was lonely during one of Karl Jacob's recent streams. Corpse Husband said just a few weeks back that his streams would become less frequent, as he plans on focussing on bigger music projects after the success of 'DAYWALKER'.

He even leaked a clip of his next song on Twitter, which he later deleted. But, it was enough to send his honest patrons into a state of frenzy.

